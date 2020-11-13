Ulta Beauty And Target’s Strategic Partnership

Recently, Target -the second-largest discount retailer in the United States announced its partnership with a very famous beauty store Ulta Beauty. Just like JC Penny stores have a Sephora shop inside its location, from now on we will see “Ulta Beauty for Target” shops inside the Target stores. These shops will be around 1000 square ft. of retail space located next to other beauty brands that Target offers in its beauty aisles. This partnership will not only expand the beauty product variety but also will enhance the beauty shopping experience of customers at Target.

The Chairman and CEO of Target, Brian Cornell revealed that this partnership will be an opportunity to grow their business more for both the retailers’ Target and Ulta Beauty as both of them will get exposure. In a press release, Cornell said, “in partnership with Ulta Beauty — a company that shares our deep guest focus — we are able to expand our growing beauty business with new, exciting brands, an immersive experience, and loyalty benefits to transform how our guests shop for all their beauty needs.”

This partnership will also be seen at Target.com and Target app. It will be beneficial for Ulta Beauty’s customers as now they can get a curbside pickup and free shipping perks that Target offers to its customers. Ulta Beauty will be training Target employees in learning about the brand’s prestigious offerings, standards, etc. The plan for these Ulta Beauty for Target nationwide stores will not start this year, we will see them in 2021. Witnessing how COVID 19 has closed many brick and mortars, Mary Dillon the CEO of Ulta beauty is grateful and excited for the reinventing of her brand’s stores with Target. “More than ever before now is the time for innovation in retail,” says Dillon.