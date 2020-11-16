On Sunday, November 15th, the E! Network hosted the 2020 ‘People’s Choice Awards.’ This award show highlights the best in pop culture, music, movies, TV, etc. However, the winners of each award are decided by the fans, hence the name ‘People’s Choice Awards.’ The show has been going on since 1975, and this year’s award ceremony was the 46th overall.

This year’s awards featured several amazing winners. Here are some of the most important, and some of them even groundbreaking winners from the 2020 PCAs.

Gigi Goode

Gigi Goode took home the ‘Competition Contestant of 2020’ award, for her appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12, this year. Her win is a huge milestone for the queer community. Not only is she the first drag queen to win the award, she beat out several other popular figures. Gigi beat out two contestants from ‘The Bachelor‘ franchise, whose contestants are always heavy favorites to win, and both of these contestants have over one million followers on Instagram. She also beat out Rob Gronkowski and Kandi Buruss from the popular show, ‘The Masked Singer’, who are both legitimate celebrities. This also comes as a bit of retribution for fellow ‘Drag Race’ contestants Aquaria and Miz Cracker, who were both up for the nomination in 2018, but didn’t make the cut. Even though both Aquaria and Miz Cracker had most social media support out of all the potential nominees, they still didn’t get nominated.

Hamilton

The film version of the Broadway musical, ‘Hamilton’ won the ‘Drama Movie of 2020’ award, and its creator and star, Lin Manuel Miranda, won ‘Drama Movie Star of 2020.’ Sure, ‘Hamilton’ was technically released in 2015, and it only came back into the spotlight due to Disney Plus. But it was great to see it back in the spotlight. It was a reminder of how groundbreaking and important this musical is. It was great seeing a reinterpretation of American history, especially during an election year.

Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling’s Netflix comedy took home the ‘Comedy Show’ of 2020 award. The show is based on Kaling’s childhood growing up as an Indian-American teenager. It has received acclaim for its representations, and for not relying on stereotypes. For a newer show to win over several established shows like ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’, is pretty impressive.