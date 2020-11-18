Coconut Oil Will Change Your Hair From Stringy To Sleek

After going through pounds of products that just don’t work the way you want them to you are stuck researching on the internet to find what actually works in your hair. Especially something that won’t break the bank. It’s hard to find something that keeps your hair soft and silky smooth but doesn’t make it super greasy and gross. Coconut oil is the perfect product that is so versatile within the beauty community. If you buy some you can use it for a million different things. It’s a perfect way to whiten teeth, moisturize your body and get nutrients that your hair, skin, and nails need but it also amazing to put in your hair.

How To Use Coconut Oil

It can be a bit confusing to just buy a tub of coconut oil instead of buying specified products that have coconut oil in them. There are plenty of amazing products the can help introduce coconut oil into your routine but it is actually even simpler than finding the perfect product. Head to the oil aisle in your local store and grab yourself a tub of coconut oil. Once you get home there are many ways you can use it in your hair. You can make a spray, you can use it to calm fly-aways or you could even incorporate it into your diet which would increase nutrients and help hair growth. One of our favorite ways to use it is to make a hair mask.

Ingredients:

– Coconut Oil

Steps:

Begin by melting your coconut oil in a mug and heating until warm but not too hot to handle. Then begin to coat your hair in the oil. Focus more on the ends and apply less to the roots to make sure the roots don’t end up being too oily. You can place your hair in braids or a bun to get it out of your face and let it sit for at least 30 minutes minimum. I’ve kept it in overnight which is not a bad thing as well. Then hop in the shower and wash your hair and condition like normal. You will find your hair will feel super soft, smooth and easy to work with after.