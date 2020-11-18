Everything You Need to Know About The Ordinary

The Ordinary skincare brand has grown rapidly over the past few years. With its super affordable prices and high-quality ingredients, it’s easy to see why this brand has become a household name!

The Ordinary started as a skincare brand under the parent company, Deciem in 2016. Being the 11th brand of Deciem, the company took off from the moment they launched. Offering a wide variety of products like acne treatments, toners, cleansers, masks, foundations, and hair oils, the brand really incorporates all aspects of skincare into the brand. The Ordinary is also known to be very transparent about what goes into the products along with what their purpose is and what skin types would benefit from it. For example, in their product description, they list the skin types that the product would work for and have less intense versions of some of their products for more sensitive skin types!

While the majority of their products are very well-liked, these are the three most talked about products from The Ordinary!

Lactic Acid 10% – This infamous product can be purchased at Sephora, Ulta, or through The Ordinary’s website for $6.80. It’s advertised as being an exfoliant that helps to brighten and smooth all skin types. It is recommended that you use the product only once a week at first but as your skin adjusts to it, you can use it a few more times a week. Dermatologists also recommend that for more sensitive skin types, use the 5% version because it can cause irritation.

AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution- This product has grown wildly popular thanks to the app TikTok. With its bright red color, this product seemed to always be selling out! If used incorrectly, this solution can be really damaging to your skin. The Ordinary urges customers to start with five minutes when first using it and working your way up to a max of ten minutes. This is also not a product for people with sensitive skin due to the intense ingredients. It’s advertised to assist with blemishes, fine lines, and dullness retailing at $7.20

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 – The reviews for this product speak for itself. It has 4/5 stars on Sephora’s website and has also won Allure’s Best of Beauty award in 2019. This product is described to be most beneficial for dry skin because of the hydration it gives your skin. There are also two different sizes of this product offered with the smaller size selling at $6.80!

While a lot of people appreciate the transparency of this company by listing the actual product name, a lot of people (including myself) can be slightly intimidated by the fancy terminology. I recommend watching videos on YouTube of people explaining what each product is good for. Some channels that do a great job of explaining their products are Hyram, Sasha Colina, and Cassandra Bankson.