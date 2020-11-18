Six Extraordinary Careers To Consider If You Love Science

Science can be difficult, but those who love it find their careers very rewarding. Some scientists have always loved studying the world around them; they played with chemistry kits as children and waited months for the science fair when they were teenagers. Although it may not be for everyone, this field has an endless amount of professions to consider. The majority of them require excessive education, going beyond a college Bachelor’s degree. Yet they are determined to investigate Earth’s matter and its impacts. Below are six careers you might not have contemplated if you are a science nerd.

Atmospheric Scientist

While meteorologists inform people about the impending weather via television, radio, the internet, or the newspaper, there are more aspects to this career. Meteorologists and atmospheric scientists operate in an office, laboratory, or weather station. They spend their days studying climate, weather, the atmosphere, and temperatures, along with how they affect Earth and human activity. This career requires a bachelor’s degree in atmospheric science, or a master’s degree/Ph.D. to conduct research. During natural disasters or dangerous storms, atmospheric scientists may have to work longer hours.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Atmospheric scientists use highly developed instruments and computer programs to do their jobs. For example, they use weather balloons, radar systems, and satellites to monitor the weather and collect data. The data they collect and analyze are critical to understanding global warming and other issues. Atmospheric scientists also use graphics software to illustrate their forecasts and reports in order to advise their clients or the public.

Geologist or Geoscientist

These two jobs are similar, but they are not the same. Both geologists and geoscientists must be knowledgeable about Earth science, geography, chemistry, physics, mathematics, computer science, and engineering. They collect samples, conduct research, surveys, and manage investigations both indoors and outdoors. Sometimes this occupation requires travel and irregular hours.

A piece titled “Geology, Earth Science and Geoscience: What’s the Difference?”, published on the website ThoughtCo states that:

Geology is minerals, maps, and mountains; rocks, resources, and eruptions; erosion, sediment, and caves. It involves walking around in boots and doing hands-on exercises with ordinary substances….Earth science and geoscience are the study of geology as well as pollution, food webs, paleontology, habitats, plates, and climate change. It involves all of Earth’s dynamic processes, not just those on the crust.

Pharmaceutical Scientist

Pharmaceutical scientists help to discover new medicines through trial and error. This job comparable to a biochemist, biomedical scientist, and medical scientist, but pharmaceutical science is more dependent on chemistry than biology. Pharmaceutical scientists spend their time laboring in offices and laboratories, finding solutions, mixing chemicals, and testing medications. Medical scientists usually have a Ph.D. in biology or life science.

ExploreHealthCareers.org writes:

Pharmaceutical scientists are expertly trained to discover, develop, test and manufacture new medications. Typical pharmaceutical scientists spend most of their time in a laboratory discovering and learning how different compounds interact with disease-causing cells and organisms. In addition, they investigate how these compounds interact with the human body to ultimately determine if they can become new drugs.

Archaeologist or Anthropologist

While many people get these two careers mixed up, they are different yet similar. Archaeologists and anthropologists study the origin, development, and behavior of cultures, languages, archeological remains, and physical characteristics of people in various parts of the world. They typically need a master’s degree or doctoral degree in either archeology or anthropology.

Study.com explains the two professions with the following quotes:

Although anthropologists and archaeologists are involved in research of the past, the specific things they study and do differ. Archaeologists are focused on physical evidence of prior civilizations, such as buildings….Archaeologists do things like locate historic sites and excavate ruins. They can take steps to protect the sites from destruction, and use what they learn to shape their understanding of the culture and way of life that the people who lived in those ruins had. Anthropologists study ancient cultures to learn about things like how languages evolved or what caused a community to migrate…. Anthropologists focus more on how people have changed over time. They use historical evidence to trace human evolution and assess how variables such as culture and language developed. Anthropologists spend a considerable amount of their time studying things like artifacts, historic documents and research data.

Marine Biologist

Marine biology is the study of living and nonliving organisms in the oceans and other bodies of water. In other words, marine biologists examine fish and other sea creatures, as well as their habitats and effects on outside influences.

The website environmentalscience.org lays out the expectations of a marine biologist. The elaborate forum provides the job description, duties, workplace, salary per state, and education requirements of a marine biologist. As taken from the site:

They may investigate the behavior and physiological processes of marine species, or the diseases and environmental conditions that affect them…Many marine biologists work under job titles such as wildlife biologist, zoologist, fish and wildlife biologist, fisheries biologist, aquatic biologist, conservation biologist, and biological technician…[Marine biolgists] may assess the condition of habitats, and the effects of human activity on those animals and habitats. Their research typically involves conducting species inventories, testing and monitoring sea creatures exposed to pollutants, collecting and testing ocean samples, preserving specimens and samples of unknown species and diseases, and mapping the distribution, ranges, or movements of marine populations.

Physical Therapist

Although this is less “science-based” than the other professions, it requires more education. Physical therapists must have a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree and a license. They work in private offices, clinics, hospitals, patients’ homes, and nursing homes to help injured, ill, or older patients improve their movement and manage their pain.

Onetonline.org provides some of a physical therapists’ daily tasks:

Plan, prepare, or carry out individually designed programs of physical treatment to maintain, improve, or restore physical functioning, alleviate pain, or prevent physical dysfunction in patients.

Perform and document an initial exam, evaluating data to identify problems and determine a diagnosis prior to intervention.

Record prognosis, treatment, response, and progress in patient’s chart or enter information into computer.

Instruct patient and family in treatment procedures to be continued at home.

Evaluate effects of treatment at various stages and adjust treatments to achieve maximum benefit.