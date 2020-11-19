With the holidays approaching we are slowly stepping into the winter. And with Christmas on our dors, soon sparkle and decorations will take over the streets and our homes. But, what about our outfits? The “ugly” Xmas sweaters are not the only way to dress festively. So, it should come as no surprise that the winter season has its favorite pattern which we see and wear every year again and again around Christmas time. In case you have not guessed which one, tartan is the name of that winter spice. From decorations, accessories, and furniture to fashionable outfits, tartan, and an especially red tartan, seams to be everywhere during our favorite winter months. And now it is our job to give you a hint on how you can incorporate that festive pattern into your winter wardrobe.

1. Tartan Scarf

One of the easiest ways to add some tartan to your winter outfits is a scarf. Just throw it on and you will accomplish that festive vibe without looking too much. If you opt for a red tartan scarf then choose a red hat and matching gloves.

2. Tartan Skirt

That school girl look for winter has never been more appropriate and easier to pull off. If you are a fan of this kind of outfit then just add a tartan skirt to your wardrobe and you will be wearing it each winter again and again. This is an easy and fun way to incorporate this pattern into your winter style.

3. Tartan Shirt

A tartan shirt is something you can wear all year round but, through the winter especially. If you’re a shirt lover and like tartan then getting a tartan shirt is a great choice for you. Plus if you wear this through the Christmas season you will look more fashionable and put together than at any other time of the year.

4. Tartan Blazer

Through winter and especially the festive season, a tartan blazer is a very popular choice. It always comes in handy and looks elegant. You can wear it from school and work to Xmas parties and you will always look on point.

5. Tartan Dress

Now if you really love this kind of pattern then opting for a tartan dress is something you should do. A tartan dress for the winter holidays is going to make you feel extra festive. Plus, if you choose one in a vibrant color you will stand out from the crowd.

6. Tartan Coat

Yes, you can choose a tartan coat as well. This way you will look holiday-inspired and retro at the same time. And let’s be honest what fashionista does not like a bit of that retro vibe. No matter the color you choose, a tartan coat always looks the best through the holidays.

7. Tartan Trousers

A pair of tartan trousers/pants are not just fashionable but elegant as well. If you love this kind of outfit then you should give it a try. Pair them with a turtleneck or a matching blazer and you got yourself a suit. No matter what tartan piece you choose, as a co-ord it looks even more fabulous.