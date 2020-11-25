Merchandise For College Students’ Favorite TV Shows

While thousands of television shows have existed over the last seven decades, the majority of college students prefer the same ones. For adolescents, their favorite sitcoms, dramas, and horror shows were produced within the last twenty years or a still on today. Some of these shows air on broadcast networks, others on cable or streaming services. Nevertheless, everyone wants to display their passion for their favorite TV show with merchandise. Here are sixteen products for sixteen TV shows that college students adore.

Grey’s Anatomy Quilt Blanket

Description: Quilt with a unique design that uses high-quality thread; all stitches are even, tight and dense, making it durable. A traditional double-fold coordinating binding with decorative stitching around the edges ensures this quilt will stand the test of time.

Available Sizes: Throw (55 × 60 inches); Twin (60 × 70 inches); Queen (70 × 79 inches); King (79 × 90 inches); Super King (90 × 102 inches)

Material: 68 Oz, 100% Poly Cotton, super soft, silky touch; durable and long-lasting fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. Easy to clean, machine washable, and dries quickly.

Price: $49.99 – $84.99

Stranger Things Lunch Box

Material: Polyester; lining material: EVA+PE cotton

Features: One bottle mesh pocket; adjustable shoulder strap; carry handle on top

Size: 7.48 inches (length) × 3.14 inches (width) × 9.88 inches (height)

Price: $19.99 (on sale)

Breaking Bad Mask

Description: Non-medical face masks help you express yourself even when you can’t show your face. Mask is 7.25 × 4.6 inches with over-ear elastic straps for a snug fit over the mouth and nose. Each ear strap is 7 inches.

Material: Two layers of soft 95% polyester, 5% spandex fabric with sublimation print on the outside layer.

Available Sizes: Small – 13+ years; regular – adult

Mask Type: Kids; flat 2-layer; fitted 3-layer

Price: $10.00 ($8.00 when you buy 4+)

The Vampire Diaries Crop Top and Shorts

Available Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Colors: white, black, pink, gray (crop top); white, black (shorts)

Price: $10 + $3.44 for standard shipping

Friends Trivia Game

Description: Put your Friends™ knowledge to the test with this fun trivia game. Perfect for the entire family. Ages 16+

Brand: Ready to Roll™ Cardinal®

Price: $5.00

Law And Order: Special Victims Unit Shirt

Description: All casts signed black t-shirt celebrating 21 Years of the ironic show. O-Neck collar, Casual Fashion, and 100% Cotton material.

Available Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL, XXXXL, XXXXXL

Price: $15 (on sale) + $3.97 for standard shipping

Impractical Jokers Poster

Features: Printed on 185gsm semi gloss poster paper; custom-cut (refer to size chart for finished measurements); includes a 3/16 inch (5mm) white border to assist in framing.

Sizes: Small (17.4 × 16.4 inches); Medium (24.7 × 23.4 inches); Large (31.5× 33.2 inches)

Price: $15.51 – $33.32

The Bachelor/The Bachelorette Coffee Mug

Description: Ceramic coffee mug is ideal for both hot or cold beverages. Durable ceramic construction with an easy-grip handle. Scratch-resistant images are produced in vivid color and are guaranteed not to fade; microwave safe. Wash in the dishwasher on the top shelf.

Sizes: Standard (11 ozs, 3.75″ tall, 3” diameter); large (15 ozs, 4.5″ tall, 3.25” diameter); mega (20 oz, 4.75” tall, 3.25” diameter)

Colors: White, white with black inside, white with navy inside, white with blue inside, white with pink inside, white with red inside (larger mugs are not available in all colors)

Price: $8.44 – $12.99

The Walking Dead Shirt

Description: Cast signed black unisex t-shirt celebrating the 10th anniversary of the show. Made from cotton and polyester; O-Neck collar.

Available Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL, 4XL, 90, 100, 110, 120, 130, 140, 150, 160

Price: $2.12 – $8.45 (+$3 for standard shipping)

The Good Place Pillow

Material: Double-sided textured poly “twill” pillow cover with concealed zipper and synthetic insert. Individually cut and sewn by hand in America.

Shipping Methods: Standard (6-8 Business Days); FedEx Air (4-6 Business Days)

Sizes: Extra small (14″ × 14″); small (16″ × 16″); medium (18″ × 18″); larage (20″ × 20″); extra large (26″ × 26″)

Price: $25- $36

Game of Thrones Monopoly Game

Product Description: Game of Thrones meets the fast-dealing property trading game Monopoly. The game board, packaging, tokens, money, chance cards, and game pieces are all inspired by the popular HBO TV series. The Game of Thrones Monopoly game makes a great gift for enthusiasts.

Features: Iron throne cardholder with a music stand that plays the Game of Thrones theme song; six Monopoly game tokens are inspired by the Honorary sigils of the great houses; 42 gold dragon and 53 silver stags cardboard coins; game board and box feature graphics inspired by Game of Thrones; 32 holdfasts and 12 castles in place of houses and hotels, and the properties are locations from the show.

Price: $29.99

The Big Bang Theory Backpack

Description: The Big Bang Theory TV show backpack for both men and women; causal rucksack student school bag; 17 inches; six designs available.

Features: Two-side mesh internal pockets for laptop, cell phone, wallet, beverage, umbrella, and pencil case. High-quality encryption mesh and fabric; two-way nylon zipper; USB charger; earphone port; reflective for safety during the night; 3D top color printing technology is vivid and lifelike. Printing dye is environmentally friendly and the picture resists fading.

Price: $25.70 (on sale) (faster delivery will increase the cost of shipping)

Riverdale Socks

Description: Riverdale’s Southside Serpents logo is printed on these black crew socks. Fits shoe sizes 6-12.

Materials: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex. Comfortable to wear and will keep feet fresh and dry with Polyester moisture control.

Price: $7.99 ($2 a month for four months)

American Horror Story iPhone Case

Models: iPhone 4, iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5E, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 plus, iPhone 6s plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

About the Product: CS86 American Horror Story TV hard phone coque shell case; eight designs to choose from.

Price: $5.82 – $6.00

The Office Laptop Sleeve

Design: This laptop sleeve is “a visual representation of The Office” and features dozens of quotes and running gags from the show. It has high-quality print on the front and the back is solid black. The foam padding and polyester cover protects from scratches and minor impacts and can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth. There is black plush padding inside.

Sizes: 11.1 × 7.7 inches; 12.3 × 8.6 inches; 14.1 × 9.7 inches (all sizes are 0.7 inches in depth)

Price: $35.86

This Is Us Framed Wooden Sign

Quote: “Take the sourest lemon life has to offer and turn it into something resembling lemonade.”

Design: A framed wooden sign with a white background, black lettering, and yellow lemons and green leaves. The natural wood can vary, and wood grains and imperfections can be shown through the stain even after it is sanded down.

Wooden Frame Stain Colors: Ebony, carbon gray, briarsmoke, willow gray, dark walnut, special walnut, early American

Sizes: 9″ × 9″; 10″ × 10″; 12″ × 12″

Price: $19.20 – $25.60

