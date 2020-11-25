This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have had to rely on delivery apps. We cannot go out to restaurants to eat, so when we don’t feel like cooking, we have to order in. And most of us are either too scared, or too lazy to leave our homes, so we have essential delivery people do it for us.

Some people only rely on one or two apps. Some people use all the major ones. But is one of these delivery apps better than the others? Is one of them easier to use, or cheaper, or has more options for restaurants?

Here are the pros and cons of each of the four major delivery apps.

DoorDash

Pros:

DoorDash has a lot of different delivery fees, and they also tell you how much the fee is at each restaurant. That way, you know how much you’ll be spending on delivery before you order. It’s also easy to order DoorDash from your computer.

Cons:

The app is super frustrating, although it has improved in the past few updates. It is pretty difficult to track your order, especially if you want to see where your driver is going. The app also doesn’t allow you to save your favorite restaurants. Lastly, some restaurants on DoorDash don’t show all the items available to order. You have to do some searching, and scrolling to find some items you might want.

GrubHub

Pros:

GrubHub will always offer deals at specific restaurants, whether it’s free delivery or a few dollars off. They also will sent out coupons for $5 off any restaurant, semi-regularly.

Cons:

GrubHub’s app also makes it difficult to track your order. While it has gotten better recently, it is still frustrating. It doesn’t always provide a map, and when it does, you don’t have a great visual on your driver. GrubHub also has a ‘cart minimum’ on several of its restaurants. Lastly, GrubHub’s newest app update does not allow you to save your favorite restaurants, so you have to have all of them memorized.

Postmates

Pros:

Postmates consistently offers free delivery and other offers for its users. Every day, select restaurants will offer $0 delivery fee for a select amount of times during the day. It is also the best app when it comes to tracking your orders. Their map is easy to view, and doesn’t glitch.

Cons:

The app isn’t all that accurate or consistent when it comes to restaurant’s availability. Postmates also has higher delivery fees than other apps. Most restaurants have $5.99 delivery fees, and a select few have $3.99 fees. Restaurants on Postmates also don’t always have options to make special requests to your order. You just have to put it in notes, and hope that the restaurant actually listens.

Uber Eats

Pros:

Uber Eats tells you when certain items at restaurants are unavailable, so your driver doesn’t have to call you and let you know. Uber Eats is also great when it comes to fixing mistakes with orders. If you contact them, they will refund you and try to fix it. The app even has a way to message your delivery person, so you don’t have to call or text them. It also consistently offers $0 delivery fees, potential rewards, and it shows you each restaurant’s delivery fees.

Cons:

It is difficult to cancel an Uber Eats order, especially if you have been assigned a delivery person. Even if the restaurant or delivery person asks you to cancel, it’s difficult to do so.

So Which App Is The Best Overall?

It seems like Uber Eats is the superior major delivery app. It has a good variety of restaurants. It’s pretty reliable. And it isn’t super expensive.

So if you are only picking one delivery app to download and use, maybe start with Uber Eats.