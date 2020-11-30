11 Thoughtful Beauty Gift Ideas For Holidays On Amazon

It’s almost “the most wonderful time of the year”, and we know that you are still confused about what gifts you should give to your loved ones during the holidays. So to keep you away from wondering what to buy at the last minute, we have made a list of the amazing beauty gifts that Amazon is offering, to make your holiday gift shopping easier! Since this year has been very different as compared to previous holidays, now more than ever we recommend you to give thoughtful gifts (something one can use every day) to your loved ones. When you give a thoughtful gift, even if it’s not that expensive – it is a lot more meaningful than other gifts as the receiver of the gift thinks of you more often than someone who gave them a designer bag which they would only use occasionally. We made this list of gift ideas keeping in mind that these items are things your loved ones would use on a daily basis, so what better than giving a thoughtful beauty gift that your loved one uses every day and thinks of YOU!

NOTE: Since we made this list a month in advance for you, chances are you can get them for a lot cheaper around the holidays! The prices listed are original prices, you can get them for cheaper as well! Even if you don’t get a discount, the products in this list are pretty affordable as compared to other brands for the function they offer!

If you are interested in shopping for Makeup gifts, don’t miss these!

PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup with Skincare Ingredients for $30.

HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: LIP POUTER VELVET POWDER LIP PIGMENT DUO | Soft-Focus, Satin Matte Finish for Buildable Full-Coverage Lipstick Color in 2 Universal Shades, for $16. You cannot go wrong with this one if your loved one is a vegan as this product is 100% Vegan & Cruelty- Free!

Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Long-Lasting Matte Finish Liquid Lip Makeup, Highly Pigmented Color. These are some of the best liquid lipsticks out there as they last me the whole day without having to worry to apply it again and again on a long day. The product remains true to its name “Superstay” as until I remove it with my makeup remover, the product stays on my lips! So it is recommended to buy a bunch of these shades and gift it as a hamper of 3-5 shades to your loved one! Each is for $8. Think of the shades of lipsticks that your loved one wears all the time (nudes, pinks, or reds?) and gift them a bunch of these, they will love it as it will show that you took time to notice what they wear and based on that you gifted them these shades!

If you are looking for Skin Care gifts, you cannot miss these out!

La Roche-Posay Foaming Micellar Cleansing Water and Makeup Remover, Soap & Alcohol-Free for $18! This is a great gift if your loved one is a makeup enthusiast, as it will not only be useful for them as a makeup remover but will also deeply cleanse their skin from the makeup that settles deep inside their pores and keep their skin beautiful and radiant!

KLAIRS Gentle Black Deep Cleansing Oil, makeup cleansing oil/cleanser for $20. You can add this gift as a part of your gift hamper with the cleansing water plus makeup remover that we mentioned above!

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is something we highly recommend as it is not just a Face Cream but also a Makeup Primer, so you get two things for the price of one for $28. This a great gift as winter can be really harsh on our skin so protect your loved ones from this by gifting them this thoughtful gift!

Skincare Age Perfect Rosy Tone Fragrance-Free Face Moisturizer to Renew and Revive Healthy Tone on Dull Skin for Visibly Younger Looking Skin, Paraben Free. This is a very thoughtful product if you want to gift it to your grandmother, it is for $25 now but around holidays we predict you can get it for even cheaper!

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Anti-Aging Face Cream & Hyaluronic Acid. Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Moisturizer & Neck Cream, with Hyaluronic Acid & Retinol. This cream is a thoughtful gift for your mother as most mothers worry so much about their children that they have very little time to pay attention to their skin. This wrinkle repairing cream is only for $25, so it is a great deal for the price!

SKINFOOD Egg White Pore Mask is Pore Refining Wash-off Mask, that tightens pores, removes blackheads and dead skin cells, and makes your skin smooth and soft. This is for $12 and can be a great addition to your thoughtful beauty gift hamper if your loved one is really into skin care.

If you are looking for Hair Care gifts, don’t miss these!

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo for $157. This is a thoughtful gift for your parents as with age their hair growth suffers so to make them feel young once again you can gift them this!

Wet Brush Hair Brush Shower Detangler has exclusive ultra-soft IntelliFlex bristles that not only minimize pain but also protect against split ends and breakage. This product is for everyone, men or women, and can be used on both wet and dry hair. This was is for $11.99 only and chances are you may get it for as cheap as $6 around holidays!

These were our top picks for thoughtful hair and beauty gifts from Amazon, we hope we were able to suggest some useful products and thoughtful gifts for your family. You can gift these items separately or even make a thoughtful beauty gift hamper based on what products your loved one might need. We wish all our readers happy holidays in advance!