What comes next after Black Friday? Cyber Monday comes next and a person can save money especially if one still needs to have gifts for their love ones.

So, what are some retailers up to while Black Friday sales are all month long? Well, let’s take a look at some deals for family, friends and maybe find a gift for yourself.

Starting with Walmart that keeps on giving with these sweet deals online and in stores. Walmart Cyber Monday deals are here to provide a cheap and safe environment for customers.

Click-Click-Click Away

That click-click-click might be reindeer on the roof – or it might be you holiday shopping online from the comfort of your couch. Check out all the deals for Cyber Monday to help you pull off the holidays without leaving the house: https://t.co/eonCrXDKd0 pic.twitter.com/g8pObxsKb9 — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 27, 2020

Here are some deals that Walmart is including:

onn. 60-inch Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $288

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs (Pink and Yellow) for $20 (was $35)

Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)

Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14-inch HD Display for $159 (was $299)

Walmart has made shopping easier this year with contactless and convenient shipping and pickup options for costumers. Walmart wants the customer to get the best deal on gifts for the holidays.

But Target wants to hype up their Cyber Sale Monday but let it start a day early. So it starts, Sunday, November 29th and will end on Saturday, December 5th. And each day of the week a new deal will be added.

All Week Long

We’re kicking off Cyber Week this Sunday, Nov. 29—serving up our biggest week of digital savings *ever*. Check out what’s new this year—plus a sneak peek at the deals ahead: https://t.co/URfC9Nbbak pic.twitter.com/pqM5XAqHOy — Target News (@TargetNews) November 27, 2020

On Sunday, you can get up to 50% off on electronics that include Beats Studio Headphones, Apple Watch Series 6, 65” Element 4k RokuTV. On Monday, deals start coming with beauty products, kitchen appliances, and many more. And to top it all off, Target also is hosting Flash Deals through the week.

But if Walmart or Target do not have what you’re looking for then try Amazon because of its large selection of items that someone needs or wants for the holidays,

Discounts For Days

The biggest weekend of holiday shopping is here! Thank you to all the teams around the globe making #BlackFriday and #CyberMonday happen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cATdCf7NCP — Amazon News (@amazonnews) November 27, 2020

Amazon is showing love and giving thanks to their customers by providing deals with their All-New Echo, Blink Outdoor Camera Kits, video games, fashion, makeup, and health products. They have other deals for you and your love ones to check and still have daily deals on the website.

Even the Business Insider has given us all the deals organized by category but here are some must-haves:

PhoneSoap 3 Smartphone UV Sanitizer is a sanitizer for your phone and charger all in one that is provided by the PhoneSoap company.

Coop Oringal Pillow that adjusts to your sleeping preference and is 20% off

Everlane Day Boots that are ethically made

Samsung Evo Select that can help you save storage on Nintendo Switch and your phone

Lifestraw Personal Water Filter that is available for only $13

With all these deals we are receiving from retailers across the states, there is something that everyone can get or find. It ranges from electronics to health products and or anything quirky. Thanks to these retailers for still providing low deals that we can share with family, friends and of course ourselves. Cheers to having a good ending for our month in November.