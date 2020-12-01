December 2020 Horoscopes Sends Hope: DETAILS

We’ve all been through a lot in the year 2020 as we enter the final month. December is bringing us some good vibes as we close out the year according to Six from BlackWomenCry.

Six is an Astrologer, Human Sexuality and Intimacy doula doctoral student that is providing us horoscopes for all zodiac signs for December. Well, let’s take a look at a general idea of what December has in store for us.

Time To Open A New Can

Mercury about to enter Sagittarius, during Sagittarius season? Who’s ready to open a can of worms? — Astrologer Six (@BlackWomenCry) December 1, 2020

This can is giving us peace which is much needed after having to change our lives without no plans of doing so. Thank you, Sagittarius for showing up and giving us positive vibes, learning more, and most importantly an opportunity to have some fun.

We are starting with Mercury, the planet of communication is showing out in Sagittarius. Be free to say how you feel and say whatever you want, but be careful you do not want to end up talking too much.

Much Needed Sleep

Once the of December 14th comes, I shall fall asleep as a form of celebration. — Astrologer Six (@BlackWomenCry) December 1, 2020

Don’t we all need sleep and wish sleeping can be in a form of a party? Especially after working so hard during finals, meeting deadlines, and whatever else college life has thrown at us. I definitely will be celebrating with Six by being one step closer to graduating and putting 2020 behind me.

But after December 14th recharge for some fun times on December 16th because Venus is coming. That’s right the spirit of fun and it is time for us to love out loud. And it is more important now than ever to have fun over the holidays or just make up for losing fun moments in 2020.

Sagittarius in Venus is all about affection, according to Six. So, ladies love yourself, neighbor, friends, family and significant other because everyone needs some love and affection in their life.

Time For A Change

If I’m being honest, this year has been a CLIMB! Can’t wait for the energy to change. — Astrologer Six (@BlackWomenCry) December 1, 2020

Change is coming and according to Six, it will arrive on December 19th. So, let’s exhale our breaths because we are so close to feeling the energy changing from meh to absolutely yes.

On this day, Jupiter and Saturn will make conjunction for the year with Aquarius which leads to innovative and unconventional ideas. If you have a business venture or idea that you want to try, now is the time to do it.

And on December 20th, the Sun and Mercury return to gives us superwoman vibes. In other words, we can get our point of view across and communication will work in our favors.

Then landing on December 21st, the Sun and Mercury again will enter Capricorn which we will end the year with hard work, dedication, and sticking to our promises and goals. If you ever had a New Years’ resolution be it failed after two months then maybe now is the time to try again. You never know what can happen.

Thanks to the Six we can officially understand what the planets mean to us and what our zodiac signs can do during these time periods. Follow Six on her social media with @BlackWomenCry.