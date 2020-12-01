Perfect Way To Up Cycle Candles Into Decorative Storage Jars

On your vanity, desk or even the counter in your bathroom there are many things that just end up collecting dust, taking up room and have no where to go. Finding cute jars, bins or even bowls can be easy but the cost of them is the worst part sometimes. They can easily be five dollars at any store and after a few that price adds up. However, you have perfectly good jars at home they just have some candles in them. This DIY is easy, costs nothing and will be the perfect way to decorate your house while provide storage.

DIY Storage Jars

What you will need:

Old candles

Boiling Water

Cleaning spray

Paper towels

Get Working:

-Begin by burning your candle to the bottom as much as possible. You will know it’s done when the wick goes out by itself. Allow for the remaining wax to hard again. Take some boiling water, make sure to be careful because this can crack the glass. Pour the water into the candle enough to fill around half way. The wax should float to the top and be easy to remove. Rinse the jar and clean our with some spray and paper towels. Save the lid if it came with one and fill with anything you need. If the boiling water method did not work then take a butter knife and carefully try to cut up the wax at the bottom and remove the pieces. Fill with cotton pads, hair ties or even rings.