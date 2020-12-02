Adidas X Karlie Kloss: Must-See Details!

American supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss collaborated with Adidas to launch a collection that empowers women to get ahead in life, be unstoppable while looking their best! Karlie Kloss X Adidas collection consists of evolved basics such as parkas, sneakers, long and short sleeve shirts, flare pants, shorts, sports bras, tights, tank tops, and cropped tees as well!

This is “a collection and campaign created by a formidable all-female line-up, designed to empower those making strides and messing with the status quo”, reads the Adidas website. The pieces in this collection were made to cater to a multi-dimensional woman who is fit but also has a social life, as one can wear these pieces both at a gym or at a night out, flexibility is the key idea of the designs in this collection.

The color palette of this collection piece features electric oranges with strong deep blues and blacks for a bold statement and gives the wearer an energetic look for wherever she is headed, to a gym, to run a marathon, to her studio class, or to a party. The colors themselves are very lively and bright so it is impossible to go unnoticed when she is wearing these pieces as they will highlight her and make her stand out.

Moreover, AEROREADY fabrics are used in these pieces to support when she needs to be her strongest and be unstoppable. It is really interesting to see how thoughtfully this collection was designed. In today’s world, women are capable of almost everything that a man can do so it is beautiful to see that Karlie Kloss has created this mindful and supportive collection with Adidas to lift up ambitious women all around the world!