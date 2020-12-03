Gwen Stefani Shows Off The Bling

I see wedding bells on my screen all the time now and it is time to celebrate the engagement of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who are currently judges on “The Voice”, are finally showing off their engagement.

The engagement is blinding my eyes in these pictures, well at least Stefani engagement ring that is.

The First Tease

i have class in 10 minutes and i honestly don’t know how i’m supposed to focus 😂😅 BECAUSE RING AND “NEW FIANCÉ GWEN STEFANI” pic.twitter.com/0vhqMiFrDM — Hazebunny 🐰 (@stefanigwenph) November 16, 2020

The first time we saw the beautiful engagement ring is when Stefani waited in the car to see if her soon-to-be-husband won Country Artist of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15th.

It was shown on her Instagram story when she was fixing her mask and obviously, that huge rock is hard to miss.

Focusing on the Bling

Showing off her ring in this Hallmark show of “Home & Family” where Stefani talks about how special the holidays are. In the article, written by radio.com staff we see closeups of the bling taking over in photos. It is a jaw-dropping moment for us all.

The episode released on December 2nd at Universal studios. Stefani ring may look like multiple diamonds, set in white gold or platinum, with a center stone estimated to be six to eight carats,according to sources at E!

The couple started dating in 2015 and in 2020 now is the time they tie the knot. 2020 has brought us a lot of memories but at least with this continuous update with the couple has made things easier on us all. Just like how they announced they’re engagement on Instagram.

Announcement

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG2uZYRoMoW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Even Shelton agrees that Stefani is the reason why his 2020 was not so bad.

Of Course, It’s A Yes

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG2tZeonC9m/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Stefani said it best, “yes please!”.

And to make this moment a little bit better they’ve already committed because they bought their house together earlier this year. The Encino, California home is worth $13.2 billion dollars that is three-level crib was purchased on an off-market deal.

Timeline Stefani & Shelton

It’s funny how you can meet your soulmate after tying the knot with someone else. You have to agree that these two are adorable and loving. You can see the love and joy that they have is with each other. They have banter with each other and that led to an overbearing romance.

And they have dueted and written songs with each over the years that it is only natural that their love for one another would continue to grow. And to top it all off Stefani released a new holiday single that sure sparks love and get us in the spirit.

“Here This Christmas”

She doesn’t need a lot of wishes or presents, doesn’t need to go carolling, all she needs is you(Blake Shelton) here this Christmas. A very cute and catchy Christmas song that makes all of us become hopeless romantics this season.

Whether we are a hopeless romantic during the holidays or not, Stefani and Shelton or as I am calling them officially. Stelton bring us a hope that we all can experience a love like this.