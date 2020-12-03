How Harry Styles is Blurring Lines Between Gender Roles

Formerly one-fifth of the iconic boy band One Direction, Harry Styles is knocking down typical male fashion stereotypes. From painted nails to dresses, Styles is paving the way for individuality for people around the world.



For those who aren’t familiar with the worldwide phenomenon Harry Styles, he is a 26-year-old singer/songwriter from Redditch, UK. He started his career as a part of the popular boy band group One Direction. Collaboratively, the group has sold over 23 million songs and has made five studio albums. The band, however, went their separate ways in 2015 to focus on their solo careers. Since then, Styles has released 22 solo songs topping charts globally.



Styles has previously been very outspoken with his beliefs towards gender stereotypes saying that they should be removed altogether. He has most recently been on the cover of the December issue of Vogue as the first man to be on the cover by himself. Being someone with such a large platform, he believes it’s important to cultivate or inspire individuality. During this Vogue interview, he discusses how he feels a sort of pressure due to being categorized with such successful people such as Taylor Swift. During the interview, Vogue’s international editor at large, Hamish Bowles, asks the singer/songwriter about his fashion and personal style and he describes it as his way of expressing himself. He even reveals that his sweater was custom made from a drawing he made.



At the 2017 Met Gala, Styles made history by wearing a “feminine” black and sheer blouse. During an interview with Vogue on the red carpet, he explains that his idea of the event’s theme is to have fun with the outfits and to not be judged. He explains that he believes that fashion should be fun and you should be able to wear whatever you want.



While Styles has made such a positive impact on millions of people around the world, there are some celebrities that are disapproving of his fashion choices. Most recently, American author Candace Owens has publicly bashed Styles. While many young people don’t seem to know who Owens is according to other platforms like TikTok, she seems to have a lot to say about popular celebrities like Cardi B calling her ‘illiterate’.



I definitely think that it’s safe to say that Styles has paved a new way for a more inclusive generation and has changed the fashion industry tremendously. It really is incredible to see all the lives he has changed throughout his budding career!

