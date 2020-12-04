10 Tips to Write an Effective Paper for College

The pandemic has changed the way students attend college courses, and this has led to changes in the way students complete their work. Most students now take at least some of their courses online, and surveys have found that students see online courses as a lesser experience than in-person learning. Because of the restrictions that online learning imposes, particularly in terms of how online learning limits interaction and collaboration, the number of essays instructors are assigning continues to rise. At the same time, students are complaining that the workload is hard to maintain while under lockdown or quarantine, particularly when they don’t have a quiet, distraction-free environment to write in.

So what can you do as a student to write more effective papers in less than ideal conditions? In this article, we’ll take a look at ten tips for writing an effective college paper.

How to Write a Paper for College Effectively

Read the essay question. This might seem like an obvious point, but always read the essay question thoroughly. Make sure you understand each part of the question and know what it is asking. If you are unclear on any point or aren’t sure what it means, seek help from your instructor before you start writing to make sure that you stay on topic.

Form a research question. To help guide your research, come up with a research question that can focus your research in a specific direction. This will help you stay on topic and will keep you from researching irrelevant side issues that won’t make it into the final draft.

Make friends with your library. Don’t trust your research to Google. Your college or university likely gives you access to high quality academic research through your school’s library. Take advantage of these sources and use peer-reviewed academic research to help support your paper and give it a stronger academic backing.

Collect your research before you write. Typically, students write their papers a paragraph at a time, stopping to research the next point as they move line by line through the paper. It’s a much better idea to do your research before you begin. Collect all of your sources, pull out relevant quotations, and create your reference list and citations. That way you don’t have to stop and can write straight through. It saves time, and also allows you to stay concentrated. Distractions kill potentially great papers, so try to avoid them.

Develop a strong thesis statement. Be sure that you have a strong thesis statement derived from your research. Your thesis statement should explain clearly what the essay will demonstrate or prove and indicate some of the key lines of evidence you will use. It is not a rumor that many professors refer to thesis statements as to 30% of a score for any paper.

Outline before you write. Outlining is one of the most important aspects of the writing process. While it might seem like a waste of time since it doesn’t play a role in the final essay, it can save you a lot of time and effort in the long run. When you outline, you are creating a roadmap to your essay, and the more detail you put into planning your outline, the less work it will take to flesh it out into a full essay.

Write the body paragraphs first. It might seem counterintuitive, but writing the body paragraphs first can make writing your paper easier. The body paragraphs tend to be more straightforward, so writing them first can get the easiest sections out of the way.

Save the introduction for last. The introduction can be the hardest section to write because it requires a bit of artistry, a bit of persuasion, and a bit of finesse. Once you have the body of the paper complete, you will likely have a much better idea of the right way to introduce it to your audience.

Don’t stop with the first draft. It can be tempting to call it a day once you’ve finished your first draft, but a truly great paper takes at least two drafts to work out the kinks. Every writer you admire started every book you’ve read with dozens if not hundreds of drafts.

Proofread and then proofread again. Everyone makes mistakes. It can also be difficult to catch our own errors. To help make sure you stand the best chance of catching the most errors, proofread your paper once when you have finished writing and then wait several hours, or preferably overnight, and proofread again.

