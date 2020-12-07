‘Euphoria’ Special Got Fans Emotional

Euphoria was supposed to have a season two by now, but due to Covid-19 production has been postponed. Luckily for fans like us, we get to have special Christmas episodes to be the bridge between season one and season two. So, When will the episodes air and how many episodes we get?

Here Is Rue

“Trouble Don’t Last Always,” followed Zendaya’s character as she “celebrates” Christmas in the aftermath of the season one finale, which showed Rue being left by Jules (Hunter Shafer) at the train station and relapsing. The episode streamed early Friday, December 4th on HBO Max and will air on Sunday at 9 pm EST. And in this video, we get a behind the scenes look of the special episode.

There will be another episode but information about the epsode has yet to be released.

Emotional Rollercoaster

Watching new euphoria episode pic.twitter.com/oytJBwq5ZF — harper (@marrymehamzah) December 4, 2020

Watching the special episode of unpacking Rue’s pain would have brought anyone to tears. An entire hour of releasing any negative vibes plus good acting would make anyone felt the emotion in Rue.

Spectular Acting

Colman Domingo and Zendaya brought their absolute best to this episode #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/eiAVLnG3Ds — latiffany✨🤎 (@lwrightwrites) December 4, 2020

Even though this episode was emotional and not the typical Euphoria we all know and love. These two actors made us connect to a raw emotion of pain and hurt. The episode was all about connecting to audiences through Rue’s and Ali’s personal life experience.

Ali Spoke The Word

Ali gave Rue hard lessons about life and while also being there for her. Whoever thought that a diner would be so powerful?

Tried To Be Someone Else

“as someone who tried really hard to be someone i couldn’t” zendaya you have done it again #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/sfAretEu0K — lex (@livsfilm) December 4, 2020

One of the lessons, through this episode, always be you. You were never meant to be someone else but if you have tried then maybe you understood what Rue meant.

Best Episode of 2020

Euphoria Special Rue Episode review: Why it's the best episode of 2020. Subscribe to our YouTube for more videos on #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO https://t.co/3ed7BTdNim — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) December 4, 2020

We even have fans saying it is one of the best episodes of a series for 2020. And we have to admit it was different from what we have seen on our screens in a long time.

Fans are applauding for the two characters carrying the show for an entire hour and not get bored. But they’re are a few fans who believed they wasted their time watching the episode.

Not Everyone’s Favorite

That Euphoria was some ass bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/TgDfj21FHR — ʇoƃƃɐʍS 💋❄️☄️ (@lokjah) December 4, 2020

Some people were not that impressed with the diner scene after all. But whether you thought it was amazing or not so great. Euphoria is what everyone is talking about.

If you have not watched the episode of Euphoria then definitely have something for this weekend to process everything that unfolds in this part 1 special episode.

HBO Max has the episode now, you can start your seven-day free trial and then have to pay $14.99 per month afterwards. I know it seems a lot of money, but Christmas presents and or just uses someone else’s account.

Or have your family record the episode on the HBO channel on Sunday and save for when you need a tear-jerker moment. And if you have HBO Go or any other streaming services that support HBO shows then it will not drop early.

Who is excited about the second episode? Because I am waiting on it impatiently.