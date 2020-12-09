Home Alone Is A Gingerbread House

If your favorite Christmas movie is ‘Home Alone’ otherwise known as Kevin McAlister showdown with the bandits, then stay a while and build a gingerbread house to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the film.

So, maybe you don’t have the time to build an exact replica of the Home Alone mansion, but cake designer Michelle Wibowo did.

She spent 300 hours building this replica which intricate details of the film.

The replica was paid by Disney+ commissioned and is on display in London, England.

Edible McCallister Mansion

One Twitter fan announced his excitement by simply saying “Merry Christmas ya filthy animals”.

The Process

Home Alone turns 30! This incredible gingerbread house recreates the classic set 🏡🎄 pic.twitter.com/8NUILhUDFx — HELLO! (@hellomag) December 7, 2020

The seriousness in Wibowo face when she is icing the side of the house shows her passion and dedication to making this possible for people to see in London.

Wibowo’s edible version of the home includes lots details from the film, which are a miniature version of Kevin, both burglars Harry and Marv, and the cool props such as the Little Nero’s pizza delivery car and the “Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating Van” used by the bandits.

The mansion itself is 5.5 feet long by 4.1 feet wide that holds 63 trees, 33 windows, 14 pizza boxes and 6 lamp posts.

Now you’re wondering what it takes to build such a masterpiece.

Well, Wibowo studied a scene from the film where it included Kevin’s treehouse, a tire swing, paint cans used as booby traps, an icing figure of Kevin’s neighbor Marley, as well as the statue in the front yard that is continually knocked over by cars -just to name a few items.

Then she got to work by sketching the scene out to start designing the details and gathering the material to make it a reality.

With 300 hours of dedication, did she enjoy sparing all that time?

Well, yes she did. Wibowo said, “I jumped at the chance because it is one of my favourite Christmas movies – it doesn’t really feel like Christmas in our house until we have seen it at least twice.”

And also said, “I had so much fun making it look festive and I loved making those cheeky characters Kevin and burglars Harry and Marv” in an interview with Good Morning America.

But who can see it exactly?

According to sources at Good Morning America, the mansion will be at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Surrey to be displayed for pediatric patients and their loved ones.

Even though us Americans cannot see the mansion from where we all, we can all get nostalgic by watching the ‘Home Alone’ series which is streaming on Disney plus.

Disney plus has a lined up of festive Christmas coming up to celebrate the holidays.

Just imagine the snow is pouring outside and finals are over. You grab some blankets, hot coco with mini marshmallows, and cuddle against the fireplace or just have the heater on in your house.

Christmas is just beginning for us and now it is time to enjoy our time off from college.