In efforts to make the brand more relevant to the world we live in now and showcase inclusivity and talent, the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli picks Zendaya, a singer, actor and a Black Lives Matter activist who is also red carpet’s favorite because of her exquisite fashion taste – to be the new face of Valentino.

“The reason why we chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for today,” said Piccioli. He added, “she is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well.”

Zendaya for Valentino pic.twitter.com/tvZZJFZm2w — ZENDAYA MEDIA (@ZendayaMedias) December 4, 2020

In the pictures above we can see Zendaya holding Valentino’s Garavani Roman Stud bags. She is wearing a draped high necktie with a flowy dress on the left and a meticulously embroidered off-shoulder lace dress on the right. Both the pieces are from the House of Valentino’s 2021 Diary Collection. Valentino introduced Zendaya with the statement, “a feminine force full of emotional vibrancy, she interprets the meaning of each creation she wears,” on their brand’s website.

Pierpaolo Piccioli aims “to resignify the brand and how it is generally perceived. It’s like a different take on a familiar landscape.” Zendaya is an ideal fit for this position as she is “a natural representative” who showcases the “contemporary concept of romanticism,” in her work which mirrors Valentino’s brand image.

At a very young age of 24, the actress made history last year being the youngest winner of an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her show Euphoria. Before collaborating with Valentino, Zendaya has worked with leading brands like Lancome, Bulgari for their campaigns and had her own fashion line with Tomy Hilfiger. “She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values, and her generation as well,” creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said.

Before Zendaya, recently Lady Gaga was cast as the brand ambassador of Valentino for their Voce Viva Parfum. “I am honored to have been chosen as the face of Valentino. I’m so excited to begin this amazing collaboration with Pierpaolo and the entire Valentino family,” says Zendaya in a statement.