For One Night Only In Broadway

We certainly miss the live shows and walking down Broadway in New York City, but have no worries there is live performance of broadway happening Thursday, December 10th in the comfort of our own homes.

All one has to do is switch their televisions to NBC at 8 PM ET to feel like they’re seeing a live show with popcorn in hand.

But it is even better to have a blanket and stretch yourself on the couch.

We Have A Host

Tina Fey is set to host “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway,” and there will be special musical guests such as Kelly Clarkson, Barbra Streisand, Pattie LaBelle, Brett Eldredge and Antonio Banderas, who will perform with the Spanish cast of “A Chorus Line.”

But those are not the only ones showing up for this magical night. We have also additional appearances by Leslie Odom Jr., Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sutton Foster, Annaleigh Ashford, Brittney Mack, Rob McClure, Mary-Louise Parker and many more.

Now we know who is going to show up but what about the shows? Well we have plenty of shows that will be featured tonight such as “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Chicago,” “Diana: The Musical,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Jersey Boys,” “Mean Girls,” “Rent” and an appearance by the cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

And it gets better we will see a sneak new Broadway shows that will be in 2021 performed at the Great White Way.

But maybe you’re not available to watch it tonight because of work and or school. No worries the live performances will be on NBC’s streaming services the following day. So, you really have all weekend to watch it or rewatch it as many times as you want.

And while you’re getting enjoyment out of the event, there are people who will benefit from the performances tonight. How so?

The night will benefit Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS according to USA Today. In a press release statement, “donations will help provide groceries and medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling through the pandemic.”

And let’s be real 2020 has been rough, so let’s applaud this event of supporting the actors who truly live for Broadway.

Tina Fey also said that “I’m so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega-talented people do what they do best“.

And even NBCUniversal will be making a donation to Broadway Cares, so relief is coming to all Broadway actors. That is a great way to start the holiday season.

But if you are not into Broadway, there will be other shows movies such as “Greys Anatomy’s”, “Star Trek: Discovery”, and “Silent Night” according to Los Angeles Times.