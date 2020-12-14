7 Ways To Style A Pencil Skirt

When it comes to skirts there is one that will never go out of style. Timeless, elegant, and feminine, the pencil skirt is a piece every girl should have in her closet. Not only does it bring out that feminine vibe but it also flatters most body types without revealing too much. So, girls if you want to look fancy the pencil skirt is your biggest ally. Namely, the pencil skirt follows the line of your curves while accentuating the smaller waist and in case you don’t have an hourglass figure it can help in creating the elusion of one. So, let’s dive in and discover all of the ways that you can wear this amazing piece of clothing.

1. Simple Pencil Skirt & A Turtleneck

For a professional and simple look pair a black pencil skirt with a turtleneck. This is a timeless look that you can wear to any location, from work and networking to even a date. So, to add some winter layers add a long coat and high boots, and you are good to go.

2. Co-Ord With A Crop Top

In recent years co-ord sets gained in popularity so, why not pair your simple pencil skirt with a matching top? This not only looks elegant but is a very easy way of styling the pencil skirt. Choose a top in the same color and preferably the same material, and you got yourself an outfit that slays.

3. Leather Pencil Skirt With A Buttondown

So, if you want a spicier version of the pencil skirt, get a leather one. Faux leather is also an option and many high street brands offer such pencil skirts. This is an elegant and yet edgy version of this amazing piece. Pair it with a simple buttondown and you will look on point.

4. Leather Pencil Skirt With An Animal Print Blouse

If you love a bit more flamboyant outfits then go for a leather pencil skirt in an interesting color like red, brown, or maroon. You can pair such a leather skirt with an animal print blouse to give your look some extra character. Then also add complementary accessories like a hat and a nice bag, and rule the treets.

5. Sequin Pencil Skirt & A Blouse

The pencil skirt is also a great choice for festivities like holiday parties. So, chose a glittery golden, silver, or redone and pair it with a silky shirt or blouse for some extra feminine touch. Such an outfit will make you feel like a million bucks.

6. Flower Print & A Vibrant Top

You can wear this skirt also through the summertime and so, in a spring-summer vibe. So, opt for a floral print skirt and pair it with a top in a similar color. For a fresh and feminine look add heels and enjoy your spring/summer evenings.

7. Pencil Skirt With A Flounce Paired With A Geometrical Print Top

Another great summer pencil skirt version is one with a flounce. This is a more fun and flowy version of this skirt and so perfect for summer. Pair it with a geometric, summer, flower, fruit, or some kind of print blouse and a pair of sandals.