Two Disney Princesses Are The Star Of The Show

We have two new series coming to our Disney plus screens which are animated shows of Moana and Princess and the Frog.

Disney plus announced on their Twitter page the main characters from the main movies will be the stars of their very own show.

Same Princesses New Camera

Just Announced: @DisneyAnimation’s first-ever original animated series are coming to @DisneyPlus: Baymax!, Zootopia+, and Tiana are coming in 2022, and Moana, the series, in 2023. pic.twitter.com/s7aOht4uU6 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

When will we see this animated series come to life then? Princess Tiana will air in 2022 and Moana will be released in 2023. And it gets better because the music we love from both films will be turned into a musical comedy. Therefore, more new songs to keep us going and give us positive vibes.

So, the show “Tiana” will take place after her marriage with Prince Nevine and show her adapting of being a princess with a new country as well as showing a new richly animated version of New Orleans. And Moana will teach us the mythology of the Pacific Islands. Both shows have great plots and we have been waiting for a long time for a sequel from Princess Tiana. I mean we have to know how her restaurant is going, after all, she did do it for her papa.

But according to sources at Polygon these are not the only shows we will see on Disney plus.

A Baymax show based on the Big Hero 6 character is also set to debut in 2022, as well as an anthology featuring the animals of Zootopia called Zootopia Plus. And can we acknowledge that Zootpoia Plus reminds us of Disney plus but in an animal point of view and world.

And this past Thursday, December 10th, Disney also announced that more than 50 new movies and shows will launch on its streaming platform, including content from “Star Wars” and Marvel.

We can have our nostalgic memories and create new ones with the new launches of Disney plus and we have something to look for in the next coming years.

According to Yahoo, Disney plus has 86.8 million subscribers which is a major increase from 73 million subscribes that was at the end of its fiscal fourth quarter. Disney plus expects to have between 230 million and 260 million subscribers by 2024 and honestly with all these new shows and movies coming out they may even exceed that number.

The increase in content is all part of the company’s larger strategy to focus on streaming and dedicate the release to their audiences to keep coming back to the app. Disney plus will exclusively have live-action versions of “Pinocchio” and “Peter Pan and Wendy.” We have animation, live-action, shows and movies to keep us entertained through the next upcoming years.

And finally, in other Disney princess news we have Amy Adams reprising her role as Giselle from the hit 2007 film “Enchanted” in a new sequel, Disney announced on Thursday, December 10th as well.

If you do not remember Enchanted then how about remember how Giselle, princess-in-waiting tricked by an evil queen from the cartoon world of Andalasia and sent to the hardened world of present-day New York.

With all the news from Disney plus I am one of many fans who are excited to see the new upcoming projects.