2020 means everyone has to stay inside and find new activities to do. One of the many at home activities to partake in is listening to podcasts. So many people have also decided to start podcasts, since it can be done from home.

Here are some of the best new podcasts, that you should start listening to, since we don’t know when this quarantine is over.

Pretty Messed Up

This is a new podcast from iHeartRadio, and is hosted by professional dancer, Cheryl Burke, Backstreet Boy, AJ McLean, and AJ’s friend, Rene Elizondo Jr. It started in September after AJ and Cheryl were partnered together on the most recent season of ‘Dancing with the Stars‘, and focuses on their lives and their journeys in being sober. AJ and Cheryl are a great hosting duo, and reveal so much about themselves that you probably didn’t know.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends

Also a new podcast on iHeartRadio, this is a podcast that analyses all the episodes of a finished TV show. However, this podcast is hosted by the stars of the show it analyses. ‘Scrubs’ stars, and real life best friends, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, look back at each episode of the show they starred on. They also provide some funny and interesting stories, and behind-the-scenes facts, and they also will have other ‘Scrubs’ stars on as well.

Stuck In Stoneybrook

Do you want a psychological, feminist analysis of all ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ book series? Well, this is the podcast for you. Especially since Netflix launched a modern-day take on the books earlier this year. The podcast is hosted by clinical psychologist Esme Schaller, writer Anne Ichikawa, and feminist scholar Emily Crandall, so they know what they’re talking about.

This City

Americans might not understand this podcast, since this is about how the city of London influenced some of its most famous residents. Hosted by the charming BBC Radio host, Clara Amfo, this podcast takes you inside the lives of some of your favorite British celebrities. It’s also a unique podcast concept, looking at how a city can effect someone’s life, what they love about their city, and what they do on a day-to-day basis.

Give Them Lala…With Randall

Ever wonder what the life is like of a couple composed of a reality star and a movie director and producer? This podcast will let you know. Hosted by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star, Lala Kent, and movie director, Randall Emmett, this podcast is fun and informative. They also have a lot of different guests, everyone from A-list actors, to their fellow ‘Bravo’ stars.