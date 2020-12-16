Kelly Clarkson & Garth Brooks Duets “Shallow”

Kelly Clarkson and Garth Brooks do an off cover version of “Shallow” from the 2018 film “A Star Is Born” starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The cover was seen live on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” yesterday, December 14th and their vocals on the cover blows our musical minds away.

The harmonizing between Clarkson and Brooks version of the romantic cover of “Shallow” gave us chill because it is simple yet beautiful and it only lasted one to two minutes.

During the 1-hour Garth Brooks special of The Kelly Clarkson Show, ‘Songs & Stories With Kelly & Garth,’ Clarkson and Brooks also performed covers of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man”, Don McLean’s “American Pie,” David Allen Coe’s “You Never Even Called Me by My Name” and many others.

“Shallow” New Life

During the clip, Clarkson really wanted to sing the duet but was hesitant at first due to Brooks singing “Shallow” with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and recorded as a single for his album “FUN”.

“I love it, but y’all sing it so well,” Clarkson complimented the husband and wife duet. Brooks immediately replying with “You wanna sing it, I would love to hear you sing it.”

Clarkson agreed to sing the cover with him saying “Yes I do, okay I want to sing it with you. Sorry Trisha, you’re not here and if you were here, I’d sing three-part.”

And that is how this beautiful moment between these two amazing singers happened.

But this is not the first time for Clarkson either, she did her own version of “Shallow” in 2019 on her tour called “Meaning of Life”.

A New Meaning to Shallow

This beautiful cover of Shallow with just guitars and backup singers made this duet cover a woman show. So, basically, Clarkson was prepared to sing the duet with Brooks all along.

FUN Indeed

And if you missed the live performance from Garth and Yearwood then definitely get his album “FUN” to listen to it. And we can judge for ourselves if Clarkson and Brooks’s version is better or Yearwood and Brooks. Either way with so many covers of Shallow out there it can easily put you into a whole new emotional world.

And let us not forget Brooks teary eye moment after singing with Clarkson, which he said, “Oh my God, that was fabulous”. So, does Brooks think his duet with Clarkson is better than Yearwood or is it just admiring the work of Clarkson?

But we know that Brooks has been a huge inspiration for Clarkson’s career which is why this so special because they have a bond like no other. And because of that bond they share is why we got the one hour special of them singing and talking about life. A special way to celebrate the holidays is with people who give you good vibes.

If you enjoyed these snippets of the artist talking and singing then watch the one hour special on streaming services or buy Garth Brooks album to entertain your spirit.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.