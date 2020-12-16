Telfar X Converse Collaboration: Must-See Details

Telfar is Bushwick-Newyork based brand founded by a Black Liberian-American fashion designer – Telfar Clemence. The brand Telfar is most known for its exceptional quality shopping bags made with vegan leather. Last Fall during the Paris Fashion Week, Telfar premiered its capsule collection with Converse – that pre-collaboration is now finally available to purchase and fortunately, it is not totally sold out as usual.

This is a small capsule collection but with a big impact on 70s fashion. Yes, the collection is inspired by fashion during the 70s as the pieces display the aesthetics of that time period. The collection consists of athletic wear essentials such as hoodies, track pants, graphic Tees, jerseys, baseball shorts, with old-school designs.

Other than the classic garments, this capsule collection features 2 styles of the classic Chuck 70 Hi sneakers. In both the styles the silhouette does not change, but both of them have typography and graphics so you can choose colors from black or white.

When 2020 was a slow year for many brands, Telfar was spotted as a few busy luxury fashion brands as they continuously kept dropping their hit bags which were sold out in previous seasons – through their Telfar Bag Security Program in which they allowed their clients to pre-order their favorite bags. This move was made by the brand to beat the resale market. Moreover, the brand has been working on another collaboration with UGG that will drop in 2021.

This Telfar X Converse capsule collection is as of now has only a “pre-collaboration”, so that means there will be a bigger drop of this collab with more items featured very soon in Spring 2021. Till then have fun shopping this drop!