Saint Laurent Filmed Summer 2021 Collection In A Desert

If something changed more than anything this year was the fashion industry. With designers still not able to do in-person runway shows, luxury fashion houses like Saint Laurent are constantly in search of an out of the box set for launching their virtual collections. This time, the brand took a big turn from a traditional runway and landed on a desert. Yes, this new women’s summer collection is filmed in a desert with models walking rocking stilettos in sand, unbelievable right? Have a look at it below:

This video features 66 stunning looks, in this desert in North Africa. Looking back at the brand’s original founder’s history, Saint Laurent himself was born in Algeria, so in a way, this setting was a tribute to his roots. In a press release for Saint Laurent’s Summer21 collection, the creative director of the brand Anthony Vaccarello said, “I wanted to focus on the essence of things”. The desert to him “symbolizes that yearn for serenity, open space, a slower rhythm”. He added, “I think it’s a sign of the times, but I didn’t want anything bleak or heavy.” This collection is simply elegant, nothing like baggy sweatpants or hoodies but still the pieces define comfort as Vaccarello reveals, “the clothes are also softer, the spirit of the collection is more gentle, stripped back.”

In the Youtube video, at 8:53 we see the brand’s logo YSL made on the sand which also marks the beginning of the night view presentation of the collection. The traditional runway spotlights are replaced with fire here, illuminating the path around which the models walk. The show ends with the flashing of the words, “I wish you were here” across the film screen. These words are not just words, they connect to all of us in an emotional way because all of us have felt this many times during this uncertain year as most families can’t even meet during holidays due to the fear of coronavirus.