Christmas is just around the corner. And with the holiday season officially started, it is time to prepare everything for the festivities. This year things might be different and we might not spend the holidays will all of our loved ones but we still can make them special. As there were not too many occasions for dressing up through 2020, Christmas now is the perfect excuse to take your heels and best dress out. Put some makeup on and don’t forget to do your hair. In case you have no idea what kind of hairstyle to do, we have some that might pleasantly surprise you.

Holiday Hairstyles For Long Hair

If you have long hair, the hairstyle options for you are almost limitless. There is so much you can do with long hair, from wearing it down, in all kinds of ponytails to braids and styling it into a bun. So, if you are looking for a quick and stylish hairstyle for the holidays that you can easily do by yourself, make sure to watch the video above. If you love to keep things simple then just wear your hair down, give it a bit of volume at the top, and style it to look sleek and chic. But, if you are more on the boho-chic side then opt for a hairstyle with braids. Also, if you just want to stick to classics and would love a more formal looking hairstyle then a bun is the perfect choice for you.

Holiday Hairstyles For Medium Lenth Hair

If you have medium length hair you can make the most of it by adding hair accessories to your hair or by braiding your hair. So, if you would love to wear your hair down and want to add something special to this kind of hairstyle as it is for the holidays, a sparkly hair accessory is a great option. Another way to style your medium-length hair is to braid it from the top. You can choose from fishtail braids to french braids. Start at the top and then at the end, pin them into a bun.

Holiday Hairstyles For Short Hair

For short hair, the best way to incorporate the holiday spirit into your hairstyle is by styling your hair with sparkly accessories. From sparkly bobby pins to clips and headbands, there are numerous options and ways to incorporate them into your hair. You can add one or more sparkly bobby pins on one side or both, or at the back or top. The options are limitless when it comes to creating hairstyles with bobby pins so, especially now for the holidays, let your creativity out and glam your hairstyles up.