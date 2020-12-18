Unexpected Benefits of Blogging

Being a blogger is something many people aspire to, but it can be hard to actually find the motivation and writing inspiration to carry an entire site. Although there are plenty of people who easily turn blogs into profitable businesses, there are others who just enjoy it as a hobby and find it rewarding in its own right. Whether you’re a stay at home mom or a college student, there is a space on the web for you. If you’re curious about starting your own blogging adventure, here are some surprising benefits to get you excited.

It’s a Great Creative and Emotional Outlet

Rather than emotion dumping in a ranty Facebook post or IG story, your blog is a space you can channel what you’re going through into something meaningful. Writing posts encourage you to think beyond your own experiences and figure out how you can turn your own life into lessons for others. It’s a chance to reflect and realize that situations aren’t all good or bad, and there’s almost always a light at the end of a dark tunnel. On the creative front, you will be surprised at how much imagination can go into running your own website. From the initial web design to images and post layout, there are plenty of ways to indulge your inner artist.

You Can Earn Money Doing It

Even if you have no ambitions to go pro, almost any blog can become a nice side gig if you monetize it or join an affiliate program. It takes time to make a website that garners enough traffic to bring any kind of substantial profit, but it can be a nice bonus if you’re already having fun writing anyway. For those who are interested in earning money from home, optimizing their site for search engines using SEO is the most important step to being discovered. Run through an SEO checklist to make sure your blog has everything it needs. The intent of your audience, whether it’s to be informed or entertained, will influence how you structure your content. Bloggers who use intent SEO are able to earn more and rank higher just by being more in tune with their audience.

Meet New People

There are many communities on Facebook and other social media platforms that bloggers connect with others. You may wind up being best friends with someone all because they left a comment on one of your posts. The ability to connect with others through their content is an unexpected joy that can help you beat loneliness and break the monotony of daily life. As an adult, it can be hard finding others with similar interests or values close by. Online, you have immediate access to others who like to think and discuss the same things you do. Just knowing they’re out there can do wonders if you often find yourself feeling a bit like an outsider.

You’ll Learn More

When you start writing for the web, you’ll begin to research topics more in-depth. As you incorporate SEO into your website, you’ll need to link to credible sources and relevant anchor text that helps build a legitimate site and brand. The research process is anything but boring. You may even discover a love of independent study and decide to pursue new hobbies and interests as a result. If you’re ever feeling writer’s block, just start reading different articles or decide to write about something you know very little about. It will push you to learn more and better yourself, and there’s never a reason to not broaden your horizons.