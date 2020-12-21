9 Emotional Songs To Relieve A Broken Heart

Music heals people who are experiencing difficult times. It stimulates emotions faster than almost anything else, and listening to artists singing about their failures gives us a sense that we are not alone. The stories in their heartbreaking songs show significance through strength and sentiment. Here are nine of the most emotional songs that can provide relief to a broken heart.

“What Hurts The Most” by Rascal Flatts

Not everyone enjoys country music, but Rascal Flatts is amazing. This band has to be included in a list of emotional songs. “What Hurts The Most” was first recorded by Mark Wills in 2003 and was later covered by Rascal Flatts in 2006, who made the track famous. Not to mention, “What Hurts The Most” is most relatable after the unexpected breakup of a long-term relationship.

“My Immortal” by Evanescence

This icon was released by the rock band Evanescence in 2003 and was part of their album Fallen. One of the most dramatic songs you’ll ever hear, “My Immortal” is guaranteed to make you cry before the final note—even if you don’t relate to the message. If the name Evanescence sounds familiar, you might have heard their other hit, “Bring Me To Life.”

“Remedy” by Adele

Every song Adele records is a masterpiece due to her distinctive tone. Although “Remedy” isn’t as popular, its storytelling lyrics draw listeners into the song’s journey. From the album 25, this tune is smooth and comforting. The melancholy tone provides hope for those going through heartbreak, reminding them that Adele is offering her shoulder to cry on.

Listen here: Remedy by Adele

“I’m Already There” by Lonestar

“I’m Already There” tells the narrative of a man who is unable to be with his family, who misses him deeply. The verses explain that he is talking to his wife on the phone, and he says that he will always be with the people who love him, even when he is physically absent. This classic reminds us that imminent objects, nature, and one’s personal belongings will guide those who are reminiscing a loved one.

“When You’re Gone” by Avril Lavigne

Everyone was belting this melony when Avril Lavigne released it in 2007. If you listen closely to the backing track and Lavigne’s high-pitched voice, you can tell that this song is from the 2000s. Yet, it still makes you tear up years later. The music video features three storylines: a widowed man griefing his wife, a girl missing her boyfriend, and a pregnant woman whose significant other joined the military.

“I’ll Never Love Again” by Laga Gaga

Lady Gaga‘s vocals are incredible on this tune, and you can really hear the heartbreak in her voice. It is powerful, emotional, and has a beautiful accompaniment. The song is from A Star Is Born, and it won a Grammy in 2020. You can listen to “I’ll Never Love Again,” even if you haven’t seen the movie (but the official music video could contain spoilers).

“I Won’t Let Go” by Rascal Flatts

Another song by Rascal Flatts; they are just that fabulous. Similar to Adele’s “Remedy,” “I Won’t Let Go” provides listeners with the reassurance that there are others supporting them during a difficult time. I fell in love with this song when I was in high school, and it is still one of the most moving numbers I’ve ever heard.

“How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” by Michael Bolton

The title of this track is pretty self-explanatory. The verses give the impression that a close friend is moving away. Michael Bolton sings, “It’s just a dream of mine is coming to an end/And how can I blame you when I built my world around/The hope that one day we’d be so much more than friends?” This lets listeners know that he is in love with his companion, but now he will not get to be with her. Nevertheless, “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” is relatable for those grieving the death of someone close.

“Anyone” by Demi Lovato

The newest song on this list, Demi Lovato’s “Anyone” was released in 2020. She famously sang it at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. She co-wrote and recorded it during the summer of 2018, less than a week before her dangerous drug overdose. At the time, Lovato was pleading for help, as she struggled to cope with her depression, addiction, and sobriety. Her pain was real, and “Anyone” was a desperate cry for help.