Iconic Shoes Every Fashionista Needs To Know About

Shoe addicts will know this topic by heart. Designer heels are a sweet sin of many fashionistas. Who loves to collect them can never have enough shoes in the closet. But, there are some that we treat like trophies, and give them a special place in the closet. These are usually shoes that we wear only for very special occasions, such as weddings, celebrations, graduation, etc. Shoe addicts know, for some shoes, we save up money and want to experience the excitement of getting them. Usually, that is the case with designer heels. So, if you still have some space in your closet for some iconic pieces keep on reading and find out which pairs of designer shoes you might want to include in your personal collection.

1. Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Pumps

One of the most elegant shoes ever created are Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi pumps. Worthy of a princess, this pair of shoes is a must in every fashion professional’s closet, from influencers to editors, if you work in fashion you want these princess shoes for yourself. Many buy them for their wedding day, others for graduations and balls. So, no matter which special occasion you get them for, they will make you feel like royalty.

2. Jimmy Choo Lance Sandals

If you look for a pair of iconic shoes that will have you look and feel like a goddess then the Jimmy Choo Lance sandals are a perfect choice. Simple, timeless, a classic you will be able to wear for years and years to come. You can opt for ones in black or being or go bold and choose a pair in a vibrant color or in a metallic shade. No matter which color you get them in, this will be a pair that will absolutely fall in love with.

3. Christian Louboutin Pigalle Pumps

Every girl needs a pair of simple beige and black pumps. There thons of occasion these pumps can be worn to, from work and business to pleasure. Louboutin pumps are famous for being a timeless, elegant piece and favorite to many girls. If you think they are too plain don’t be fooled, the red sole, which Louboutin is recognizable for, gives something extra to these iconic shoes.

4. Valentino Rockstud Caged Pump

For lovers of an edgier look, there is a pair of shoes that instantly punks up the outfit. The Valentino Rockstud pumps have become iconic over the years. From celebrities and influencers to self-proclaimed fashionistas, these heels have become a staple in many wardrobes. So, if you are looking for a pair that will spice up your wardrobe, this is the one you should go for.

5. Chanel Slingback Heel

Some might consider these grandma-shoes. However, the simple and elegant look combined with comfort makes the Chanel Slingback heels a top choice for many Parisian inspired fashionistas. They go so well with jeans and a blazer, with a dress, or skirt. These shoes are not just iconic but a staple that will make your everyday styling a no brainer. So, if you’re looking for an elegant pair of shoes that’s made for walking, you’ve found one.