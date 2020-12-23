Searching for the right university may begin as early as sophomore year of high school. While many teenagers have their dream major and institution, others are overwhelmed by the process. Students might not know if they want to reside out-of-state or commute, attend a private or public school, or play a sport. To begin, one must understand the differences between large universities and small colleges. There are advantages and disadvantages of each, and awareness helps future undergrads make a decision.

What Defines A Large University?

A large university has more students, faculty, and acreage. While there is a wider variety of activities, some students might feel overwhelmed, homesick, or inferior. A feature piece called “Pros and Cons of Small Colleges and Big Universities” was published on lovethesat.com. It reads:

Big universities tend to have 15,000 students or greater . . . offer a greater number of degree plans and major and minor fields of study, and are often research institutions. . . . Big universities tend to have greater student body diversity and vastly larger class sizes, as well as more clubs, organizations, and opportunities for social interaction.

Advantages of Large Universities

Endless possibilities of majors, minors, campus jobs, sports, extracurricular activities, and study abroad programs

Being further away from home provides of sense of independence

Easier to hide from bullies or distasteful people

A vastly bigger pool of potential friends

Thousands of out-of-state commuters prevent isolation, homesickness, or rejection

There are activities, events, and parties occurring at all times

Recreational facilities, including gyms, sports fields, swimming pools, dining options, theatres, workshops, and other leisure activities

Better-funded

Attend a well-known or precious university

More housing options offer a greater chance of meeting your needs

Notorious sports teams produce ample opportunities for those who want to play in a professional league

Graduate programs for Master’s and Doctoral degrees

Tend to be cheaper for in-state students

Lecture halls with hundreds of students benefit those who dislike the spotlight

Walking is great for exercise

Disadvantages of Large Universities

Waiting for a bus or shuttle to take you around campus may make you late for class

Walking for miles in harsh weather is not ideal

Students get lost or feel overwhelmed by an immense campus

It could take more effort to meet friends and forge relationships

Being further away from home nurtures homesickness and new responsibilities

Tend to be more expensive for out-of-state students

Increased rates of crime, bullying, and violence, as minor conflicts or threats could be overlooked

More competition: harder to stand out, impress people, or be at the top of your class

Lecture halls with hundreds of students remove personal attention

Academic or financial conflicts may be more time-consuming

College advisors are too busy with other students to offer individual advice and recommendations

Will need more time to return to normal campus life after the Coronavirus

What Defines A Smaller College?

A small college has fewer students, faculty, and acreage. While there are fewer activities, there are better opportunities to meet people and belong to a community. According to lovethesat.com:

Small colleges have approximately 5,000 students or fewer. . . . they tend to focus on undergraduate education . . . Small class sizes and a close-knit college community are often hallmarks of small colleges, and small colleges tend to be private and thus more expensive to attend in many instances than large public universities.

Advantages of Smaller Colleges

Easier to make friends and contact people

When “everyone knows everyone,” college becomes a home away from home

You will see a familiar face everywhere you go, forming a community and making lifelong friends

Students rarely have to fight to get into their classes, and switching to another course is easier

Less competition in clubs, sports, extracurriculars, or school plays

Accessibility to any location by foot

The teacher-student ratio is closer, meeting the specific needs of individuals

Smaller class sizes benefit those who need letters of recommendation

Experienced professors teach courses instead of graduate students or teaching assistants

College advisors have fewer students and more time to offer advice, insight, and recommendations

Better opportunity to stand out among the student body or in your major

Greater academic flexibility for double-majors, independent studies, and self-designed majors

Financial aid offices are less busy, friendlier, more personal, and willing to compromise

Grants, fellowships, and study awards are more obtainable

School spirit spreads in unconventional ways, such as word of mouth, apparel, and laid-back traditions

Will need less time to return to normal campus life after the Coronavirus

Disadvantages of Smaller Colleges

Harder to find study space

Fewer choices of major, minor, study abroad programs, and clubs

Sports events are quieter, and not every sport is offered

Some sports may be played and practiced off-campus

Dining options are reduced, which is difficult for picky eaters or those with dietary restrictions

Fewer classes are offered, restricting choices of professors and availability

Limitations towards campus resources, lab facilities, libraries, and research capabilities

Fewer people: if you’ve met everyone and still haven’t found anyone you click with, you might feel more alone instead than less

Many smaller colleges don’t offer fraternities for sororities

Less independence for those who feel “trapped” on campus

Not all smaller colleges offer dorming, and for those that do, there are fewer students on campus 24/7

Less variety in housing choices creates competition and forces some to live off-campus

The lack of opportunities restricts the college experience

