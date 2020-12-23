Playboi Cartier Releases New Album

Fans of Playboi Carti are getting the greatest gift of all this Christmas, which is a new album from the artist.

Playboi Carti will release his long-awaited second album, Whole Lotta Red, on Christmas Day, December 25th, according to Rolling Stone.

He announced the news on social media Monday night, December 21st, sharing the release date, album cover, and a preorder link. The album announcement was also included with the merch drop.

Red on Christmas

Carti has yet to release any singles or featured artist for the album, Whole Lotta Red. Matter of fact, there hasn’t been any word on a tracklist or producers.

Possible Feature Artist

kID cUDI oN kID cUDI > 🧛🏿‍♂️🧛🏿‍♂️> pic.twitter.com/CrChWLVRvH — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) December 22, 2020

Even though, some recent social media posts do suggest, however, that Kid Cudi and Travis Scott could be among the album’s guests. I mean if this to be true then definitely expect some top 100 songs coming to our streaming music platforms.

Carti first revealed the title of Whole Lotta Red back in August 2018. In a March 2019 interview with GQ, he said that Virgil Abloh would serve as the album’s creative director. Then, speaking with Ben Dandridge-Lemco for The FADER, Carti said he began work on Whole Lotta Red near the end of 2018, recording at DJ Drama’s Means Street Studios in Atlanta and at his own home.

Whole Lotta Red is following Carti’s 2018 debut album, Die Lit, as well as his breakout 2017 self-titled mixtape. Back in March 2020, Carti released “@ Meh,” which marked his first solo in two years. Since then he’s done several collaborations, popping up on songs like Tyler the Creator’s “Earfquake”, Drake’s “Pain 1993”, Lil Yachty’s “Flex Up”, and Solange’s “Almeda”. He also featured on Mustard’s “Baguettes in the Face”, SAFE’s “Paid in Full”, and “100 Racks” with Offset.

According to Pitchfork, in recent years Carti has seen his tracks get leaked online on Spotify by rap impersonators. A pitched-shifted version of an unreleased track, “Kid Cudi,” appeared on Spotify in April 2019 and racked up enough plays to go No. 1 on the U.S. Viral 50 chart. So, maybe that is why we have not seen him making music for a little and we’ve been holding onto a promise since 2018.

Lets Wear Red

Who else will be wearing red on Christmas Da? And not because it is Christmas but we have waited long enough for this album to drop.

Slash Vibes

Playboi Carti's album officially being released on Christmas day Dec. 25th "Whole Lotta Red" cover art inspired by the 1977 Punk Rock SLASH magazine pic.twitter.com/PanQ2MOXgs — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) December 22, 2020

Even his album cover is paying homage to an LA-based underground punk magazine called, Slash.

Christmas Wishlist

Carti is on some fan’s wishlist for it to drop on Christmas day. So fans everywhere are rooting for you to have something to play over the speakers for the holidays or help bump some music in our rooms while we avoid a virtual Christmas dinner.

Fan Cover Art

carti carti,, look at my cover art I made for whole lotta red. <3 loveeee youuuuu. @playboicarti pic.twitter.com/aFk09cZQJs — Hunna Rose (@HunterFisk) December 19, 2020

I am not mad at this cover photo that this fan-created. These neon exposure colors are giving me chill vibes for the album. We already see fans cannot wait to get their hands on the album this Christmas day.

This may not be a traditional Christmas but for announcements like this make it easier.