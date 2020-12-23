The Marvellous World of 3D Casinos

Around 14 years ago, Las Vegas was one of 15 cities to be 3D mapped by Microsoft. Fast forward to now, and a realistic 3D casino experience is possible for online players due to technological breakthroughs in graphics combined with more powerful computers and high-speed internet connections.

Most online casinos have continued to use standard software that gives almost identical graphics across different sites when it comes to customer support and loyalty programs, whilst others, like MyBookie Casino, have embraced the marvelous world of 3D with software from the best names in the software development of 3D games. These 3D casinos are a big draw, with players loving the virtual casino experience. With virtual reality (VR) headsets a full immersion casino gambling experience is a reality for many.

Best Casino Graphics Software

Three-dimensional casino games have graphics, design, and immersing soundtrack that is much better than for 2D and is most obvious in the graphics with 3D effects and animations which add a sense of authenticity, and a more immersed experience for players.

It is mostly independent software providers that provide online casinos with most of their games and whilst some are better than others, the best have produced dozens of high-quality 3D slots that are the best in the industry, with animations as good as any you will find in the movies, providing a benchmark for other game makers to match. High-definition (HD) graphics have also advanced, initially with 3D slots becoming available.

It is possible to try out some of the best 3D online casino games on demo sites without risking any of your own money. With the rise in popularity of online casinos, particularly in 2020, there are many casino developers offering great graphics that you can enjoy. Stick with the providers of those games you really like, so that you can be notified of new releases of games that are still in development, all of which will be formatted to be played on mobile devices as well as PCs and laptops.

The best 3D graphics

The next-generation online casinos offering 3D graphics also provide some amazing sound effects and music for a realistic online casino experience as close to a live dealer brick-and-mortar casino as is possible.

Each of the 3D casino games is unique and beautiful with cutting-edge graphical excellence. When it comes to card dealing, the entire surface of the table, and even the ball that spins at the Roulette table, the graphics are vastly improved from the days when games did not even show the roulette wheel.

They have clearly been created by a team of dedicated artists and musicians who care about the end-users enjoyment of the game, with tunes you may be humming long after the game has ended. The most popular slot machines are 3D slots, offered in virtually any possible shape and theme. These games are easy to spot because of the quality of the graphics. With animations and more detail than ever before the game can be enjoyed more than ever before.

To get the best of the animations and graphics, you need to check that your hardware shows it at its best. A high-end computer with fibre-optic broadband is best. You can check the quality of your hardware by trying out the games for free on demo sites, many of which do not need you to register an account to gain access.

World’s first VR casino

The world’s first virtual reality casino is mind-blowing. Compatible with the latest VR headsets, it can also be played on a PC, mobile or tablet. Here you can wander around and watch other players at the casino and what feels quite peculiar is that you might need to queue to play your favourite slots as all machines are in use. This may be taking the realism a bit too far for some, as playing online usually has the advantage of having no queues for anything.

Choose Virtual Avatar

With VR casinos, you need your own virtual casino avatar with customisable options that can walk through a full 3D lobby with game tables. What is marvellous about the new world of 3D online casinos is that there is such a smooth interface between hundreds of casino games that you will already be familiar with and the new 3D environments.

The future

The online casino industry has grown significantly since its launch in the 1990s. From its beginnings with Flash technology before moving to HTML5 that allows for the fantastic 3D slot games released in 2020, it is likely that innovative gaming concepts will be released in future.