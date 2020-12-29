The Movers & Shakers of 2020

2020 might not have been a great year for everyone, but it was a groundbreaking year for others. Several people had either their breakout year, or had a year that was a highlight in their careers.

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Safe to say, no one had a bigger year than our newly elected President and Vice-President. They won the election, and Harris became both the first female Vice-President, and the first person of color to be Vice-President.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift owned the 2010’s, and she’s now about to own the 2020’s. She dropped two surprise albums this year, both of which were critically acclaimed and highly successful. Her first album “folklore” got her a nomination for “Album of The Year”, after being snubbed for her past two albums.

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster is back! And she’s going back to her roots, and giving us a fun, danceable record, which we all needed this year. “Chromatica” received rave reviews and a lot of success. She also released new products of her “Haus Labs” makeup line, and she even has a new type of Oreo. You know you’re amazing when Oreo wants to make a cookie based on you.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa had her breakout year in 2020. Her album “Future Nostalgia” was critically acclaimed and insanely successful. She released a remixed version of that album. She’s collaborating with several amazing artists, like Madonna and Miley Cyrus. She’s doing campaigns for major fashion brands. She’s in several magazines. And she’s winning awards, and could get some Grammys next year. Her live performances, particularly her AMA performance of “Levitating”, have been incredible as well.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez had one of her best years ever in 2020. Her album ‘Rare’ was released in January, and received rave reviews. One of the songs was “Feel Me”, an unreleased fan-favorite track that she would occasionally perform on tour. She also released a deluxe version of the album in April, featuring three new singles, also to rave reviews. Selena has also released successful collaborations, “Ice Cream” with BLACKPINK, and “Past Life” with Trevor Daniel. Selena has also gone into the beauty industry, releasing her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

The Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12

Season 12 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ was a massive success. Even though there was so much working against the queens on this season. The pandemic caused them to be unable to tour and perform. Prior to lockdown, there was a scandal that caused the 13th queen to be disqualified, bringing the cast to 12. However, season 12 was one of the best seasons of the series. All 12 queens were extremely talented and likable, being praised by the judges and fans. The cast all got along on and off the show, which made for a great season all and all. Hopefully, these queens can get the recognition they deserve once lockdown ends.

Little Mix

Little Mix has had a wild year. Their sixth album “Confetti” experienced massive success. They released a concert film showcasing their previous tour. And they launched their own competition TV show “Little Mix: The Search.” However, in December, original member, Jesy Nelson, announced she would be leaving the group after a long struggle with her mental health. Nelson won several awards this year for her documentary, “Odd One Out”, which detailed her struggle with body image and mental health.