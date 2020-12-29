It might be safe to say, 2020 hasn’t been a great year. However, there could be some positive things about this year. It might be hard to find them, but they are there.

2020 has given us a lot of time to think about ourselves. It has given us a lot of time to reconsider what is important to us, and what needs to go away.

In 2021, here are some things that we all should stop worrying about, paying attention to, or giving a lot of importance and value.

Our Appearances

In 2020, we mostly just spent our days wearing sweatpants and t-shirts, sometimes the same piece of clothing multiple days in a row. And it felt awesome. Hopefully, this pressure to look nice, and to spend a lot of time working on our appearances goes away in 2021.

Twitter

Unless Twitter is your job, or you need updates on an important thing going on, we should all stop worrying about it. Most of the time, there’s just petty drama and beefs, jokes we don’t understand, and people thinking they’re making funny comments.

What Happens on TV Shows

We’ve been watching a lot of TV this year. And we all have a lot of strong opinions on TV shows. But why? It’s a TV show, it’s not the end of the world. There’s no need to go to social media and complain about the show, and attack people who are on the show. There are bigger problems in the world.