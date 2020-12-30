While most of us focus only on the clothing, makeup, and hair parts of our outfits, we tend to forget about another very important detail that can have a huge impact. Our sent, the way we smell, and what that fragrance says about us, is a detail that can enormously upgrade or downgrade our overall appearance. As there are more serious fragrances, there are also those with a lighter and more young scent. No matter what kind of fragrances you prefer, make sure that your perfume complements your outfits, style, and personality, and choose one that will become your signature perfume. If you have no idea where to start, we made a list of the top 5 iconic perfumes that will make you feel like a goddess. Now it is all up to you to find out which one suits you the most.

1. Chanel No. 5- Chanel

Chanel No. 5 is the most iconic and well-known perfume of all time. Famous for being worn by celebrities and a for having been Marilyn Monroe’s signature perfume. This floral scent perfume is a classic perfect for a femme fatale or an elegant lady.

2. J’Adore-Dior

One of the most elegant and feminine scents is what characterizes Dior’s J’Adore perfume. This iconic fragrance is a combination of modernity and femininity for which Dior is famous. Right next to Chanel’s No. 5 this perfume is an icon desired and worn by many elegant souls.

3. Angel-Thierry Mugler

Mugler’s iconic Angel perfume made history as being the first gourmand perfume. This means that this perfume contains chocolaty scents. On top of that, it has no floral ingredients. So, if you don’t consider yourself the typical flower smelling lady and you would prefer a more unique scent, then this Angel might be the right option for you.

4. Opium-Yves Saint Laurent

Opium is Saint Laurent’s most iconic perfume. With an oriental scent based on sweet vanilla notes in combination with floral and spicy notes, Opium is a classic for the not so classical woman. And on top of that, the perfume’s controversial name and history give it something special that makes it even more desirable.

5. Shalimar-Guerlain

Shalimar is an iconic classic, created to make you fall in love with it. After all its creation was inspired by the love story of an Indian Prince and a Persian Princess. The perfume’s oriental but classical scent is a perfect choice for all romantic souls.