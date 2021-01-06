5 Fun & Easy Virtual Date Ideas In 2021

With the threat of the spread of COVID-19 being at the forefront of most people’s minds, it is no wonder why many are avoiding things done in public that we would consider to be normal. One of these things? Dating. Normalcy would be having the ability to meet up with strangers and get to know each other in person. But normalcy goes out the door with safety in mind. That’s why many have turned to online dating during the pandemic. With online dating, it’s important to get creative with date ideas. Below, we’ve included five ideas for ways to virtually get to know your crush.

1. Virtual Movie Night

Can’t go to a real movie theater? No problem! With a virtual movie night, you and your crush can enjoy a film and still experience it together. Using a program such as Discord, which allows you to share your screen with others, you’ll be able to watch the same movie at the same time. Better yet? You’ll be able to talk to each other in real time and get to know one another better (an essential part of any date)!

2. Online Cook-Off

That’s right! Even if you can’t cook a romantic dinner together in person, you sure can do the same thing virtually. For this one we would recommend finding a recipe that works for both people. Then you and your crush can follow the recipe together and cook it! When it’s done, you’ll both have the same meal to eat and get to enjoy the dinner together. Great way to bond and show off your cooking skills!

3. FaceTime Hike

Want to get outside and be active while still staying safe? Another great way to enjoy a safe and virtual date with your crush is to take a hike… and FaceTime each other during it. While you’re hiking you can talk, share beautiful scenery and get to know each other. It’s important to stay active and this type of virtual date will allow you to be outside of your home while still being socially distanced. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors, we highly recommend this one!

4. Over-The-Phone Personality Quiz

The best way to get to know someone virtually? Take a personality quiz simultaneously and share/talk about the results! An effective and easy way to do this will be on a phone call! We recommend the Myers-Briggs type indicator quiz (it will give you and your crush a thorough analysis of your personality type, careers suggestions and even celebrities that share your personality)!

5. Virtual Game Night

This can be as simple as playing a mobile or computer video game together or as old-school as playing a boardgame over Skype! A board game such as Farkle or Yahtzee work well for a virtual date if both of you have the game. Either way, playing a game together will spark conversation and allow you both to exercise your competitive side!

We hope you enjoyed these ideas and that they help you come up with a fun and safe way to hangout with and get to know your crush!