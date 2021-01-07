15 Things People Obsessed With Astrology Need Now

Astrology, horoscopes, and zodiac signs are a lot more in-depth than many people think. Most people know their zodiac sign, but don’t do much with it. Then there are the people who know every minute detail about their birth chart down to the position of each of their houses. If you’re either of these people, or if you fall somewhere in the middle, check out these astrology-themed products to make your everyday life a little more star-struck.

1. Birthdate Candle

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDJn2CLDIFf/

Along with your zodiac sign, these all-natural candles include a description of your personality, your tarot card reading, and your ruling number and planet. On top of that, each of the 365 candles (one for every day of the year) has a unique scent made for people born on that day.

Get them at birthdatecandles.com for $38 each.