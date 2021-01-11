How to Write a Hook

Imagine you have written the most outstanding essay ever that can solve all the problems of the world. It would teach us to live in perfect harmony and make sure that nobody lacks anything anymore. Unfortunately, you could not figure out how to write an essay hook correctly. We will never have world peace because, without an essay hook, no one will even bother to read your essay.

What is an Essay Hook

You can compare the first sentence of your essay with a fishing hook. It grabs the reader’s attention and lets you wind the person into your train of thoughts. An essay hook or hooking statement is part of the introduction. The most popular hook variations include an interesting quote, little-known fact, a person’s last words, statistics data, thought-provoking sentence, or even an anecdote. Let’s consider each of them. In case you need additional information on how to write the right hook for various essay types with examples, you will find this material extremely useful.

3 Ways to Write a Hook

Don’t worry if you can’t come up with a hook right off the bat to catch the reader! Many authors leave the first sentence for the end, as it is easier to come up with it when the essay is ready.

You can also try using one of the following hooking statements:

Quote hook

A quote hook is the best way to start an essay based on an author, story, or book. It can help to establish your credibility on the topic. You can also strengthen your thesis using someone else’s quote (if the citation supports it). For example:

“Human error is a person’s portal of discovery.”

The next sentence or two should provide an example for this quote. In this case, the last introductory sentence – a thesis statement – will look like this:

“Students become more confident and self-sufficient when parents allow them to make mistakes and have failures.”

General statement

By setting the tone of your essay with only the general statement of your thesis in the first sentence, the beauty is that you can get to the point right away. Most readers appreciate this approach. For example, you can start with the following statement:

“Many studies show that the biological sleep pattern for adolescents shifts several hours, which means that young people will naturally stay up late and awaken later in the morning.”

The next sentence should build up your essay’s body, perhaps introducing the notion that school should adjust its timetable to be in sync with the teens’ natural sleep or wakefulness cycle. Regarding the last introductory sentence (thesis statement), it may look like this:

“If each school day began at ten o’clock, many students would find it easier to stay focused.”

Interesting statistics

By mentioning a proven fact or entertaining and engaging statistics that may even sound unlikely to the readers, you can make them want to know more. For example:

“According to the Bureau of Forensic Statistics, adolescents and young adults show the highest rates of violent crime.”

The next sentence may create an argument that it is dangerous for teenagers to be on the streets at the end of the day. A suitable thesis statement may be:

“Parents must arrange strict curfews, regardless of the student’s performance.”

Helpful Tips on How to Write a Hook

The secret of writing a right hook is that it should be at least a little surprising, make sense in your essay’s overall context, and set the right tone. You will need some time and practice to develop this skill. The good news is that you usually have time. Talk to people you know about the chosen topic. Give them your thoughts and ideas, and see how you can get them interested in a particular case.