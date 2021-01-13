How To Make The Most Of Your 20s

For most of us, our 20s are some of the best times of our lives – college, wild parties, careers and the first taste of true independence. However, it’s not all fun and games as many admit to feeling rather lost during this time.

Given the pressure from student loans, the desire to succeed and mismatched expectations, your 20s can also be a stressful time. Many begin to lament at how fast time has passed them by and many more will go through a quarter-life crisis.

But life is so much more than all of that and sometimes you may even forget to slow down and smell the roses. So, here’s our guide to how you can make the best of your 20s while paving the way for the future.

Avoid Debt to the maximum

Getting into debt is one of the worst things that you can possibly get into, which is why it’s so frustrating to see so many of our peers getting themselves into debt so early on. Credit card debt and student loans are one of the most common financial mistakes that many of us make early on.

Taking on a student loan for a degree that you didn’t want/need in the first place is a sure way of saddling yourself down with a mountain of debt for several years to come. Meanwhile, using your credit card to finance a lifestyle you cannot afford will only serve to dig you in deeper.

With the crazy interest rates incurred on credit card debt, you could be midway through your 30s before you finish paying everything off. Thus, making it nearly impossible for you to achieve financial freedom of any kind.

Do not Stay In A Job You Hate

Sure, earning a living and getting a pay cheque is important, but if you find yourself working in a job/role that you hate, it may be time to move on.

Your 20s are the perfect time to explore and determine what is the right career path for you. All too often, people become comfortable in their current jobs which makes it hard to move on.

Before you know it, you’ve become entrenched in your current job and you’ll find yourself with no prospects outside thus forcing you to settle. Thus, it’s always best to reevaluate your career every two years to determine if you’re on the right path.

If you find yourself veering away, then maybe you should take a step back and reorient yourself.

Don’t Keep Toxic People Around

Being around toxic people can be a real drain at times. You find yourself fighting a one-sided battle to save a friendship or relationship that only seems to hurt you.

Over time, you start to wonder why you even bothered in the first place. When that happens, make the conscious decision to walk away and cut your losses. While it may hurt, it’s definitely better than staying with a person who doesn’t value your company.

Take Care of Your Mental Health

Dieting, yoga and regular gym workouts are important and will keep you looking good well into your 30s and 40s. However, you should also never neglect your mental health.

Remember that it’s perfectly normal to feel burnt out and overwhelmed. It’s perfectly fine to feel frustrated and angry at how things just don’t seem to work in your favour.

Take a breath, take a day off from work, turn off your phone and just do whatever it is you wanted to do. Make time for yourself and give your mind time to recharge and rejuvenate.

Sometimes, you need to put yourself first and reward yourself with how far you’ve become. If you feel guilty about enjoying the things you do, don’t forget that “time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time”.

All too often, we overlook the importance of good mental whilst at the same time, underestimating the damage that an unhealthy psyche can cause.

You’re only in your 20s once in your life which is why you should always make the best of it while you still can. After all, this time goes by faster than a Kentucky Derby winner horse. The future’s calling and you should answer.