Netflix Releases, February 2021: What is Coming & Going?

On January 19th, 2021, Netflix released its list of up and coming movies and TV shows that are coming out this February of 2021! There will be new content almost daily, leaving us with plenty to watch while we work from home. Get ready to cozy up with titles like, To All The Boys: Always And Foreveri-Carly, Monsoon, and more! Check out the list below.

 

 

Coming To Netflix!

Feb. 1

  • The Bank Job
  • Beverly Hills Ninja
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Inception
  • Love Daily: Season 1
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • My Dead Ex: Season 1
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • The Patriot
  • Rocks
  • Shutter Island
  • The Unsetting: Season 1
  • Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
  • Zathura

Feb. 2

  • Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family
  • Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series

 

Feb. 3

  • All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film
  • Black Beach — Netflix Film
  • Firefly Lane — Netflix Original

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwKN_ZN5Ap0

Feb. 5

  • Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • Invisible City — Netflix Original
  • The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film
  • Little Big Women — Netflix Film
  • Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film
  • Space Sweepers — Netflix Film
  • Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary
  • The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — Netflix Film

Feb. 6

  • The Sinner: Jamie

 

Feb. 8

  • iCarly: Seasons 1-2
  • War Dogs

Feb. 10

  • Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary
  • The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film
  • The World We Make

Feb. 11

  • Capitani — Netflix Original
  • Layla Majnun — Netflix Film
  • Middle of Nowhere
  • Red Dot — Netflix Film
  • Squared Love — Netflix Film

 

Feb. 13

  • Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original
  • Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original
  • Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special
  • To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film
  • Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family

Feb. 13

  • Monsoon

Feb. 15

  • The Crew — Netflix Original

 

Feb. 16

  • Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family
  • Good Girls: Season 3

Feb. 17

  • Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original
  • Hello, Me! — Netflix Original
  • MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original

Feb. 18

  • Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime

Feb. 19

  • I Care A Lot — Netflix Film
  • Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original

Feb. 20

  • Classmates Minus — Netflix Film

 

Feb. 21

  • The Conjuring
  • The Conjuring 2

Feb. 23

  • Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special
  • Pelé — Netflix Documentary

Feb. 24

  • Canine Intervention — Netflix Original
  • Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25

  • Geez & Ann — Netflix Film
  • High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime

Feb. 26

  • Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family
  • Captain Fantastic
  • Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
  • Crazy About Her — Netflix Film
  • No Escape
  • Our Idiot Brother

