Netflix Releases, February 2021: What is Coming & Going?

On January 19th, 2021, Netflix released its list of up and coming movies and TV shows that are coming out this February of 2021! There will be new content almost daily, leaving us with plenty to watch while we work from home. Get ready to cozy up with titles like, To All The Boys: Always And Forever, i-Carly, Monsoon, and more! Check out the list below.
Coming To Netflix!
Feb. 1
- The Bank Job
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Eat Pray Love
- Inception
- Love Daily: Season 1
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- My Dead Ex: Season 1
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- The Patriot
- Rocks
- Shutter Island
- The Unsetting: Season 1
- Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
- Zathura
Feb. 2
- Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family
- Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series
Feb. 3
- All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film
- Black Beach — Netflix Film
- Firefly Lane — Netflix Original
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwKN_ZN5Ap0
Feb. 5
- Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Invisible City — Netflix Original
- The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film
- Little Big Women — Netflix Film
- Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film
- Space Sweepers — Netflix Film
- Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — Netflix Film
Feb. 6
- The Sinner: Jamie
Feb. 8
- iCarly: Seasons 1-2
- War Dogs
Feb. 10
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film
- The World We Make
Feb. 11
- Capitani — Netflix Original
- Layla Majnun — Netflix Film
- Middle of Nowhere
- Red Dot — Netflix Film
- Squared Love — Netflix Film
Feb. 13
- Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original
- Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original
- Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film
- Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family
Feb. 13
- Monsoon
Feb. 15
- The Crew — Netflix Original
Feb. 16
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family
- Good Girls: Season 3
Feb. 17
- Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original
- Hello, Me! — Netflix Original
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original
Feb. 18
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime
Feb. 19
- I Care A Lot — Netflix Film
- Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original
Feb. 20
- Classmates Minus — Netflix Film
Feb. 21
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
Feb. 23
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special
- Pelé — Netflix Documentary
Feb. 24
- Canine Intervention — Netflix Original
- Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb. 25
- Geez & Ann — Netflix Film
- High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime
Feb. 26
- Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family
- Captain Fantastic
- Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
- Crazy About Her — Netflix Film
- No Escape
- Our Idiot Brother
Feb. TBD
- Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art
- Sisyphus — Netflix Original
- Vincenzo — Netflix Original
Now with these wonderful changes, we will also be saying goodbye to certain Netflix titles. Here is the list of Netflix titles leaving.
Leaving Netflix
Feb. 4
- Erased
Feb. 5
- Lila & Eve
- Woody Woodpecker
Feb. 7
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Swiped
Feb. 10
- A Bad Moms Christmas
Feb. 11
- The Other Guys
Feb. 14
- Alone in Berlin
- Hostiles
Feb. 16
- Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Feb. 19
- Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
Feb. 20
- A Haunted House
Feb. 21
- Trespass Against Us
Feb. 24
- Dolphin Tale 2
Feb. 26
- The Frozen Ground