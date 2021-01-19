Netflix Releases, February 2021: What is Coming & Going?

On January 19th, 2021, Netflix released its list of up and coming movies and TV shows that are coming out this February of 2021! There will be new content almost daily, leaving us with plenty to watch while we work from home. Get ready to cozy up with titles like, To All The Boys: Always And Forever, i-Carly, Monsoon, and more! Check out the list below.

Coming To Netflix!

Feb. 1

The Bank Job

Beverly Hills Ninja

Eat Pray Love

Inception

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Patriot

Rocks

Shutter Island

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura

Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic — Netflix Family

Mighty Express: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — Netflix Comedy Series

Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead — Netflix Film

Black Beach — Netflix Film

Firefly Lane — Netflix Original

Feb. 5

Hache: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Invisible City — Netflix Original

The Last Paradiso — Netflix Film

Little Big Women — Netflix Film

Malcolm & Marie — Netflix Film

Space Sweepers — Netflix Film

Strip Down, Rise Up — Netflix Documentary

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — Netflix Film

Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs

Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — Netflix Documentary

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — Netflix Film

The World We Make

Feb. 11

Capitani — Netflix Original

Layla Majnun — Netflix Film

Middle of Nowhere

Red Dot — Netflix Film

Squared Love — Netflix Film

Feb. 13

Buried by the Bernards — Netflix Original

Nadiya Bakes — Netflix Original

Hate by Dani Rovira — Netflix Comedy Special

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — Netflix Film

Xico’s Journey — Netflix Family

Monsoon

Feb. 15

The Crew — Netflix Original

Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — Netflix Family

Good Girls: Season 3

Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes — Netflix Original

Hello, Me! — Netflix Original

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — Netflix Original

Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — Netflix Anime

Feb. 19

I Care A Lot — Netflix Film

Tribes of Europa — Netflix Original

Feb. 20

Classmates Minus — Netflix Film

Feb. 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — Netflix Comedy Special

Pelé — Netflix Documentary

Feb. 24

Canine Intervention — Netflix Original

Ginny & Georgia — Netflix Original

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25

Geez & Ann — Netflix Film

High-Rise Invasion — Netflix Anime

Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family — Netflix Family

Captain Fantastic

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film

Crazy About Her — Netflix Film

No Escape

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. TBD Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art

Sisyphus — Netflix Original

Vincenzo — Netflix Original Now with these wonderful changes, we will also be saying goodbye to certain Netflix titles. Here is the list of Netflix titles leaving. Leaving Netflix Feb. 4 Erased Feb. 5 Lila & Eve

Woody Woodpecker Feb. 7 Don’t Knock Twice

Swiped Feb. 10 A Bad Moms Christmas Feb. 11 The Other Guys Feb. 14 Alone in Berlin

Hostiles Feb. 16 Brave Miss World: Collection 1 Feb. 19 Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5 Feb. 20 A Haunted House Feb. 21 Trespass Against Us Feb. 24 Dolphin Tale 2 Feb. 26 The Frozen Ground