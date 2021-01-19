Although most of us are working from home, doesn’t mean we can’t add a little style to our lives. Even though it’s easy to stay in our pajamas and fuzzy socks while we work or go to school online, there are multiple articles stating that getting dressed up and putting on shoes makes for a more productive day. For more tips on working from home or just doing school at home, check out this article! Buzzfeed – Tips For Working From Home

Even if you’re not working from home, some of the shoes on this list are perfect for working out, going on hikes, or even just checking the mail. No matter what your use for these shoes, you’ll find something you like and can use throughout 2021!

The Shoes

1. Vans – Classic Checkerboard Sneakers – $50

Starting the list off with these Vans shoes! These are for anyone and everyone! They are simple, yet stylish, and they are slip on so you can easliy leave the house to get some coffee, grabbing the mail, getting fresh air, or even walk the dog.

2. New Balance Suede 574 Sneakers – $80

Although these shoes are little on the expensive side, they are so worth it! They are sleek, comfortable, offer extra support for your feet, and are made from suede which helps keep off the dirt.

3. Veja Black Nova High Top Sneakers – $110

These shoes are the perfect combination of stylish yet comfortable! These are great for your feet while giving you a wonderful style for walking around, especially if you love They last forever, and are made from organic materials!

4. Skechers Lowtop Slip-ons – $85

Skechers are a wonderful, comfortable, long-lasting, and trusted brand. What makes these shoes great is that not only do they last users a really long time, they also come in different colors! Skechers are also always having sales on their shoes if you go at the right time. 😉

5. Payless Quilted Shoes – $40

Payless has plenty of comfortable, stylish, and affordable shoes! These also slip-on shoes, so you can easily walk out the door, or get your day going. They have different styles, colors, and makes of quilted shoes, tennis shoes, and more, that will not break the bank.