2021 is here. It’s a new year, or is it? We’re one month into the new year, and a bunch of crazy things have happened in the world of Hollywood and pop culture.

Here are all the crazy pop culture things that have happened in 2021… so far.

Kim & Kanye’s Potential Divorce

Kim and Kanye have been one of Hollywood’s power couples for a long time. And while it was predicted that these two would get divorced for a couple years running, it seemed like these two were solid. However, in 2020, Kanye and Kim were quarantining separately, and Kanye went on another of his infamous Twitter rants against Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner. While the divorce has not been announced by either person, several gossip magazines have reported this, and the facts that they are living seperately, and are going through legal proceedings before officially filing. It seems like every year we have a major celebrity divorce, and this might be 2021’s.

The Kanye & Jeffree Star Rumor

Staying on topic of Kanye and Kim’s potential divorce, we have Kanye potentially cheating on Kim with none other than controversial YouTuber and makeup guru, Jeffree Star. Who is also friends with Kim, just so you know. How did this rumor get started? Tiktok. The originator of this rumor did apologize for starting it. However, the fact that people actually bought this rumor to begin with is crazy enough.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Exploding Candles

Gwyneth Paltrow is weird. We’ve all established that. However, Gwyneth has recently established herself as somewhat verifiable when it comes to lifestyle choices, and organic products, with her company Goop. Unfortunately, she might have lost a lot of that respect this week, when one of her Goop candles exploded in someone’s living room, almost starting a fire. Jody Thompson, originally from North London, told The Sun that, “The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Ben Affleck Breaks Up With His Girlfriend, Then Throws Out Her Life -Size Cutout Of Herself

Ben Affleck has had a rough couple of years since his divorce from America’s Sweetheart, Jennifer Garner, but things were starting to look good for him. However, 2021 started out rough for the actor, as he broke up with his girlfriend of under a year, Ana de Armas. But that’s not the weird part. One day after their breakup was announced, Affleck threw out a life-size cutout of de Armas. Why he had this cutout to begin with is still unknown.