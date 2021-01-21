Top 5 Video Games Every Girl Should Try (2021)

If you play video games as I do, then this list is for you to look at. A staggering 52 percent of gamers are women, many of whom, like me, started as little girls and held onto it throughout adolescence and young adulthood. These video games will relax you and keep you calm or make you super hyper, depending on what mood you are feeling.

Animal Crossing New Horizons

This game is for literally anyone who wants to relax and create an amazing tropical island paradise to live in. The game itself is very relaxing for anyone who decides to play it and will allow hours of fun for the player. You can customize your character however you want and create a cutesy type of island. This game is for any gamer girl looking to relax and unwind after a long day.