The 5 Best Places To Stock Up On Textbooks in 2021

That time of year has come around once again- the textbook lists are out. Simply looking at how expensive textbooks can be is enough to make your stomach sink., let alone having to buy them. Luckily, you aren’t limited to getting them from the campus bookstore. In fact, there are a few websites out there to help you get the textbooks you need without making your wallet cry out for mercy.

Amazon literally has everything you could think of, so it’s no surprise that they have textbooks too. Like any website, all you have to do is search the title of your textbook, and it’ll come up. You’ll have the option to both rent and buy, and many books are available both in print and as an eBook that can be accessed through the Kindle app. Bonus, if you have Amazon Prime Student, you’ll get your textbooks in no time thanks to that sweet two-day Prime shipping.

Rental textbooks can always be a little tricky, since you have to be careful with the condition of the book. Luckily, Campus Book Rentals allows you to write and highlight in the book like you own it with no consequences. This applies both ways, meaning you’ll probably get a book that’s been written in by the previous owner, but who knows, their notes could always end up helping you.

You might know Chegg as the parent company of the ever-helpful EasyBib, but did you know you can get textbooks through them too? You can get rentals with free shipping, and discounts of up to 90% off are offered on the site. Getting your books through Chegg also gives you access to homework help, such as step-by-step solutions to problems in the textbook and tutoring services.

If you don’t mind your books being used on arrival, try ThriftBooks. ThriftBooks takes a second-hand bookshop and places it in the palm of your hand (or on your computer screen). The website also gives you a clear indication of the condition your book will come in, such as “like new” or “acceptable”. While there is no rental option through ThriftBooks, once you get the book, you can do whatever you want with it, including sell it once you’re done.

Many schools have a way to communicate between students that are selling textbooks and potential buyers. If this isn’t the case for you, you’ll want to check out Student2Student. Student2Student removes the middle man in selling textbooks and pairs you up with a seller that is on your campus with no hassle. And in the case where no other student is selling the textbook you need, Student2Student will give you a price comparison of where the book is being sold online, so you can find it quickly and cheaply.