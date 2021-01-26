3 Ways to Keep Natural Hair Happy & Hydrated

Deep conditioning / Hair Masks

Deep conditioning is an important step for maintaining healthy hydrated hair. If you struggle with keeping moisture in your hair, then try deep conditioning. It doesn’t only help with moisture, but it adds shine, lessens frizz and breakage, and creates a healthier scalp. You may want to deep condition about twice a week to give your hair more attention and nutrients. Typically you can deep condition once a week or twice a month if you are a lazy natural. You can put on a shower cap and let it sit on your hair or you can sit under a heated dryer to help the conditioner penetrate your strands. Leave it on for the time suggested by the product. Deep conditioning and hair masks are your hair’s best friend. They are there to help your hair become nothing but the best.

Water/Oils

The first step of keeping your hair hydrated is by adding water to your hair. Adding water and then other products might make it easier for your hair to absorb the nutrients from the products. You should also oil your hair and scalp. Doing so can help with dry scalp, shine, and hair growth stimulation. Oil lubricates the strands and scalp. People say to not oil your hair daily because you don’t want to clog your pores, but you should oil your scalp at least every other day or at least 3-4 times out of the week.

Maintenance

Another way for healthy hydrated hair is by upkeeping your hair. Yes, I know it’s a lot of work, and we don’t want to be bothered with it sometimes, but it’s something you have to do if you want your hair to flourish. You should trim your hair every 3-4 months or at least every year. Trimming your hair gets rid of the dead and split ends, but It also will make the hair look thicker and create less breakage and flyaways.