Top 5 Trashy Teen Shows To Binge In Quarantine (2021)

If you need something to help you take a break from reality right now, I have the perfect shows for you. I mean, what’s a better distraction than the best of the worst teen dramas, right? Now’s the perfect time to binge, or re-watch, your favorite trashy teen shows since you’re probably stuck at home anyway. Here are my top five favorites, available for streaming now!

1. The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

An iconic relic from the Twilight-era monsters — but make them sexy — phase of TV and film, The Vampire Diaries makes a great show to binge and give you a break from reality. Full of weirdly attractive vampires, love triangles and drama, TVD makes for a great re-watch, too, since I seriously doubt you’ll remember every detail that happened in all eight seasons. I’ll only take that back if you remember that Tyler and Matt’s mom hooked up. Watch TVD (as well as its spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies) on Netflix.