10 Indie Fashion Brands You Need To Shop In 2021

We’re all guilty of going back to the usual suspects when we need a wardrobe update. Whether you prefer Forever 21, Zara, or any other big name brand, chances are that your usual stores are just that- massive. Do a little digging, however, and you’ll find a plethora of indie brands waiting to impress you. If you’re the kind of person that likes to shop small, then these ten indie clothing brands should be next on your list to support.

1. Olivia Annabelle

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB3t1YXgJyC/

Fashion is all about trends. Either you follow the trends like everyone else, or you break them like Olivia Annabelle does. Frustrated with the lack of unique clothing, Manchester-based designer Olivia Welsh founded Olivia Annabelle in order to bring unique, high-quality, and unapologetically feminine pieces to the market. Each collection from Olivia Annabelle is themed, their most recent being the Bloomsbury collection, which is inspired by the British Modernist movement from the early 20th century.