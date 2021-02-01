Sabrina Carpenter 2021: Who Is Carpenter Dating Now?

Sabrina Carpenter seems to be on a meteoric rise. After her first acting appearance in a 2011 episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, the young actress was discovered by Disney in 2014 and cast as Maya Hart on the hit show Girl Meets World, leading her to expand her Disney portfolio further with Adventures in Babysitting. As is the trajectory for many Disney starlets, Carpenter was signed by Hollywood Records not long after, and produced her hit debut EP “Can’t Blame A Girl For Trying”. The song was a smashing success on Radio Disney, cementing Carpenter’s status as a double threat singer and actress. She has gone on to even greater stardom with more mature work, with her newest album Singular Act II peaking in the top 50.

With her newfound fame and packed schedule, has Sabrina Carpenter found time to date?

Bradley Steven Perry

According to Seventeen, Perry took to Instagram in May 2015 making his relationship with Carpenter official after fan speculation about a potential coupling, referring to them as “a very mature couple” in the caption under a photo of the couple sharing a Winnie the Pooh themed joke. Unfortunately for shippers of the couple, they appeared to call it quits months later, both their Instagram void of the cute couple photos fans had come to expect.

Griffin Gluck

Carpenter met actor Griffin Gluck on the set of the 2019 Netflix original movie Tall Girl, where they were cast as Harper Kreyman and Jack Dunkleman respectively. Rumors began to swirl after Carpenter and Gluck appeared at a costume party dressed as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in their famous head to toe denim ensembles. According to Popsugar, it was later confirmed that the costars began dating in October of that year. Fans who had noticed their chemistry on and off set were pleased, and the relationship appeared to be going well for nearly a year. By August, however, things seemed to be hitting the rocks, with Gluck’s posts about Carpenter beginning to dwindle and images of the couple disappearing from Carpenter’s Instagram. One of Carpenter’s representatives confirmed fans’ fears to Bustle, saying Carpenter and Gluack had split that month.

It appears that Carpenter is currently single, with all of her most recent Instagram posts being solo pictures or group photos with friends and family. Only time will tell if a relationship might develop for Carpenter post quarantine.