Disney Plus, February 2021: What’s Coming & Going?

What’s Coming to Disney+

Friday, February 5Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

WandaVision – Episode 4

Friday, February 12Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision – Episode 5

Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch

Friday, February 19

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1)

The Muppet Show (s2)

The Muppet Show (s3)

The Muppet Show (s4)

The Muppet Show (s5)

Flora & Ulysses

WandaVision – Episode 6

Friday, February 26Car Sos (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (s1)

Disney Pair of Kings (s2)

Disney Pair of Kings (s3)

Disney Roll it Back (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale

WandaVision – Episode 7

What’s Leaving Disney+

Nothing that we can find actually! Since Disney Owns their productions, there is nothing to be leaving this platform at the moment.