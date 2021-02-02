Disney Plus, February 2021: What’s Coming & Going?

If Hulu, Netflix, or HBO Max aren’t doing it for you, there are always more options. If you’re feeling like watching movies with a little magic, Disney+ should be sure to satisfy you. There are countless options on Disney+, since they own FOX, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Lifetime, Touchstone, ABC, Pixar, and more! There is something for everyone! If you’re looking for something new or even something nostalgic, Disney+ is sure to satisfy.
What’s Coming to Disney+
Friday, February 5Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)
WandaVision – Episode 4
Friday, February 12Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)
Marvel’s Behind the Mask
WandaVision – Episode 5
Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch
Friday, February 19
The Book of Life
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Muppet Show (s1)
The Muppet Show (s2)
The Muppet Show (s3)
The Muppet Show (s4)
The Muppet Show (s5)
Flora & Ulysses
WandaVision – Episode 6
Friday, February 26Car Sos (s8)
Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disney Pair of Kings (s1)
Disney Pair of Kings (s2)
Disney Pair of Kings (s3)
Disney Roll it Back (s1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)
Mickey Go Local (s1)
Okavango: River of Dreams
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
Myth: A Frozen Tale
WandaVision – Episode 7
What’s Leaving Disney+
Nothing that we can find actually! Since Disney Owns their productions, there is nothing to be leaving this platform at the moment.